We want to sell 49% stake in TSTT

LIBERTY Latin America, which owns FLOW and Cable & Wireless Communications, says the company continues to be committed to honouring the terms of the agreement to divest its 49 per cent shareholdings in Telecommunications Services of T&T (TSTT).
TSTT, which was established in 1991, was 51 per cent owned by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and 49 per cent owned by Cable & Wireless Communications.
Liberty Latin America became the owner of the 49 per cent stake in TSTT, when it completed the acquisition of Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) in May 2016, for US$5.3 billion.
In March 2015, CWC acquired Columbus International Inc, which owned the FLOW network throughout the Caribbean.
FLOW competed against TSTT in the local market in the battle for broadband and entertainment, which means that 49 per cent of TSTT is owned by a Liberty Latin American, which competes against TSTT.
The Telecommunications Authority of T&T, the local regulators of the telecommunications industry, made the disposal of the 49 per cent stake in TSTT a condition of CWC’s purchase of Columbus.
Liberty Latin America’s position on the issue it inherited from CWC is: “We have acted in good faith and taken all reasonable measures within our control to divest the shares. With the Government’s majority 51 per cent shareholding in TSTT, in the best interest of all the parties concerned, we continue to be open to engaging the Government in search of a solution that preserves the current value of the shares, and secures the future strategic vision of TSTT as a key player in the information and communication sector.”
Last week, the Express Business interviewed Kerry Scott, the chief people officer and a senior vice president at Liberty Latin America, but she had nothing to add to the company’s position.
Questioned on who are Liberty Latin America’s major competitors in the region, Scott said while there are many competitors operating, the telecommunications giant tends to focus on what it is doing rather than on what others are doing.
“I think we keep an eye on those sorts of things, but we tend to focus on what we need to do to be successful. And of course, you know, do the best that we can for our customers and our employees and for our communities and our shareholders.”
Expansion
Liberty Latin America is in the process of getting bigger as earlier this year, it announced the acquisition of América Móvil’s Panama operations, which is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
It was reported by international media that the agreement took place with Cable & Wireless Panamá, a 49 per cent owned subsidiary of Liberty Latin America Ltd.
The transaction with América Móvil, also known as Claro Panamá, was made out in cash, with an enterprise value of US$200 million, on a cash and debt-free basis.
Claro Panamá generated US$157 million, of revenue in its most recent fiscal year and had around 760,000 mobile subscribers as of June 30, 2021.
Liberty Latin America which is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, operates in 40 plus countries across the Caribbean and Latin America.
Kerry Scott, the chief people officer and a senior vice president of Liberty Latin America visited Flow T&T for the first time last Wednesday, and the Express Business caught up with her to get an insight into the company’s operation.
Scott said over the last few years, Liberty Latin America made a number of acquisitions in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Curacao and now Panama.
She noted that Liberty Latin America views Panama as an “important digital hub for the region,” and that the acquisition will “drive growing demand for our full suite of mobile and fixed connectivity solutions.”
“Also in September, the company which operates in Chile agreed to combine its VTR mobile operations with America Móvil’s Claro Chile in a 50-50 joint venture. So I think that growth continues to be very much part of our story. And, you know, I think as a company, we’ve always been disciplined in our approach to mergers and acquisitions,” Scott said.
Company’s performance
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Liberty Latin America, which is listed on the US NASDAQ stock market, reported revenue of US$3.51 billion, an increase of 32 per cent over the same period in 2020.
The company generated net earnings attributable to shareholders of US$170.4 million for the January to September 2021 period, compared to a loss of US$658 million, for the first nine months of 2020.
In its financial statements earlier this month cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow, in the first nine months of the year, were US$718 million and US$149 million, respectively, representing strong growth year-over-year.
Liberty Latin America said what helped the strong third quarter performance was the healthy fixed subscriber growth with 84,000 RGU additions, including positive contributions from each of their reporting segments.
Liberty was spun off by Liberty Global in 2018.
Pandemic adjustments
In terms of making changes in order to sustain their business operations, Scott revealed that no employees across their markets were sent home, but the company structured their spending patterns, in order for business to remain viable.
“Our executive team took pay reductions for a period of time so that we could be sure we could honour that commitment we made to our employees. Of course, if someone was not performing then that’s a different reason but we were not engaged in mass layoffs in order to react to the impacts of the pandemic. The company also reduced travel, of course, like every company did.”
Benefits during the pandemic
She has steered the ship of the HR and Communications functions through choppy waters with novel programmes to the benefit of all staff across their market, including:
• Proactive guidelines on Covid-19 safety protocols
• Employee Relief Fund
• Flexible Work from Home Arrangements.
Vaccinations
As vaccine hesitancy is being experienced across the world Scott said it’s a mixed bag as every market is at a different stage with its employees, as several education seminars have been held about it and gradually more and more are coming on board.
“What we learn from our employees through surveys is that most people are more comfortable coming back to work knowing that their colleagues are vaccinated. The company is flexible in how each country treats the vaccination process and our return to office,” Scott explained.
Plans for 2022
The senior official said the company is actively working on rolling out a gender based violence policy in all their markets.
“The telecommunications giant sadly lost two employees to gender-based violence over the last nine months, so we are focusing on rolling out a global policy across our business that provides support to our employees that are facing these difficult times. The company is going to actually make everything we do our policy, the resources, the training, we are going to make that available on our company website.”
Tips for women in corporate life
Scott said the most important thing is being confident as in the corporate world you can face some harsh criticisms.
“I think it’s also important to have people around you, friends, family, partners, that actually can remind you to back yourself to be confident. My husband played a big role in being my biggest cheerleader.
“I always say to people to raise your hand and be willing to take risks. Certainly one thing I would always say that’s helped me grow and develop to where I am today is being an early adopter to change, seeing things going quickly and getting myself on board, Scott added.