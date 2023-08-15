REPUBLIC Bank Ltd has put its money where its mouth is when it comes to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
After eight years being the league’s banking sponsor, Republic Bank “levelled up” this year and is now the league’s new Title Sponsor and Official Bank of the CPL until 2025.
Republic Bank has also been confirmed as a partner for the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) which will return this year for its second edition.
And while Karen Tom Yew-Jardine the general manager, group marketing and communications at Republic Bank could not divulge the exact cost of the investment, she stated it is a sizeable one.
“I’m not in a position to share the dollar value (of the sponsorships) but I can say it is a very significant investment, our most significant partnership across the group and in the history of the group,” Tom Yew-Jardine told Express Business.
But why would Republic Bank make such an investment?
Well, for Tom Yew-Jardine the answer is simple.
“We want to support what matters to our Caribbean people,” Tom Yew-Jardine said.
Tom Yew-Jardine said being the largest indigenous bank in the English-speaking Caribbean this support was important to Republic Bank.
“We are a financial institution born here in the Caribbean, we are the largest indigenous bank in the Caribbean. Our footprint spans the whole of the eastern Caribbean, the northern Caribbean, South America, T&T and as far as Ghana,” she said.
Republic Bank has operations in 14 territories including CPL franchise countries, Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis.
In fact, Tom Yew-Jardine said the CPL ticked the majority of boxes for what the bank wanted to achieve with respect to its diversity, equity and inclusion goals.
So the partnership to them felt like a no-brainer.
“When you looked at it and looked at the fact that we are continuing to expand our footprint we share a passion for the love of sports, we always have supported sport. It is an easy alignment between the bank and CPL,” she said.
“The CPL has a good Caribbean footprint. It shows what the region is capable of when it comes to cricket when it comes to putting on such a wonderful tournament. We have global reach, we are very proud of our Caribbean legacy so we saw it as a good marriage,” Tom Yew-Jardine said.
Tom Yew-Jardine said the bank also saw it as an opportunity to connect in a “genuine way” with its stakeholders.
“And those stakeholders are not just our customers, but all the public that matter to us, the communities we operate in, non-customers, customers, everyone because as you know nothing connects with people like sport and nothing connects with people in a genuine way like sport whether you are a sport fan or not,” she said.
“Cricket has a way of unifying people and bringing out true positive emotion in them and we saw that as a natural progression for how we want the brand to resonate with all stakeholders as a Caribbean brand, as a brand that is in support of the region and as a brand that is in support of culture, youth, and sport,” she said.
“Because CPL, while it is a sporting event, it certainly ties in to culture, youth last year they would have started as you know the Women’s league and it is continuing this year so it ties in to all of the group’s diversity, equity and inclusion ideals,” she said.
Tom Yew-Jardine said the return on investment that Republic Bank hopes to derive from the partnership would go beyond dollars and cents.
“The return I think is going to be measured not strictly on an arithmetical ROI basis because a lot of what we want to accomplish deals with creating the brand awareness in territories that we are new in and perception in territories that we are well known in already, that is positive, and community based and Caribbean wide and Caribbean driven,” Tom Yew-Jardine said.
“So you can’t really measure that from a pure ROI perspective what that really does from a returns perspective is allow our communities to do better and perform better and prosper. The bank is only as strong as the communities it operates in,” she said.
Tom Yew-Jardine said the bank hopes to appeal to people who would not have historically thought of Republic Bank as a banking partner.
“So there is that heart and mind aspect of the ROI which is not an easy way to quantify but it will hopefully have medium and long-term benefits on the finances as people connect with the brand and want to partner with us and want to choose us as their baking partner,” she said.
Tom Yew-Jardine said the bank also hopes to drive product use and product sales that are aligned to the campaigns at the various stadia where the CPL games will be held.
There will be Endcash promotions in T&T, and other promotions geared to people using their Visa cards and Republic Bank online and mobile accounts.
One ongoing promotion is 100 not out where customers accumulate runs for transactions.
“When you get 100 runs your are automatically entered into the grand prize and it includes lovely prizes such as an all expense trip for two to Guyana for the final,” she said.
Tom Yew-Jardine said the popular Republic Bank fan stand will also be revamped to align with the banks’ enhanced position as title sponsor.
The CPL, Tom Yew-Jardine said, is now the “crown jewel” in Republic Bank’s cricketing strategy.
“Cricket is a regional sport and we are a regional bank so we understand the importance,” she said.
Apart from the CPL, Republic Bank has introduced a cricket format geared toward primary school aged children titled “Five for fun.”
“We felt that there was a gap, we did an analysis of all the markets we serve and we realised there was gap for that primary school aged children to have an opportunity for them to be exposed and showcase their talent and learn the game and learn to like the game,” she said.
There is also an online platform for more mature cricket lovers aptly named “the spirit of Caribbean cricket.”
When the CPL bowls off tonight group president and chief executive officer for the Republic Group Nigel Baptiste will be on the ground, Tom Yew-Jardine said.
Baptiste said: “We are excited to be the Title Sponsor and Official Bank of the Caribbean Premier League. Cricket is hugely important to Caribbean heritage, culture, community and youth development and as the Caribbean’s largest sporting event and one of its most significant sport entertainment exports, the CPL demonstrates to the world the Caribbean’s capability and prowess, illustrates our talent and future potential, and showcases our joyous and incomparable spirit.”
Other executive from the bank will also be present at other venues supporting the initiative, Tom Yew-Jardine said.
This she said is testament to the buy in from the bank’s leadership into the investment.
Pete Russell, CEO of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, said: “Republic Bank are the perfect partner for the CPL and WCPL, a company that shares our passion for cricket and Caribbean culture. The CPL is a driver of economic growth and the creation of jobs, so having a financial group like Republic Bank as the title sponsor makes perfect sense. In addition, Republic Bank has a great track record of spreading the love of cricket across the region, something that is important to all of us at the CPL.”