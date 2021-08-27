PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the US$644 million Trinidad and Tobago received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be used to bolster economic recovery in many ways.
“But you will be told along the way. We will be as open as possible with that,” he assured yesterday.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced on Tuesday that T&T’s foreign reserves were boosted by the equivalent of US$644 million, as a result of a global distribution by the IMF of special drawing rights (SDRs), designed to help countries cope with the forex demands of Covid-19.
Imbert said, as a result, T&T’s net foreign reserves were back over US$7 billion.
“The US$644 million in additional SDRs from the IMF gives the Government more flexibility to inject US dollars into the commercial banking sector for distribution to the public and to make more forex available through the EximBank to the manufacturing sector and to importers of essential good,” Imbert said.
During an interview on the Brighter Morning with Bhoe programme on MultiCultural Television yesterday, Rowley was asked by host Dr Bhoe Tewarie, a former member of parliament, what the funds would be used for.
“It is going to prevent us from having to borrow as much as we would have had to borrow from other sources, if we were without this kind of support,” he noted.
He said part of the funds would also be used for export marketing.
“We are going to have to support those who are engaged in that activity. It would be whatever that is to help us to get into the marketplace and to earn from that marketplace,” he said.
“A number of businesses would have used up their resources that would have been required to sustain them and to allow them to come back in and continue to be strong and productive. We have to come up with models of expenditure, very carefully administered, to allow this funding to be had without it being a largesse...which does not solve the problem that we have,” Rowley added.
He said the Cabinet will focus on this and other issues, such as transfers and subsidies, during its three-day retreat in Tobago next week.
Reduction in
subsidies coming
Noting that the Government spends 41 per cent of its revenues on transfers and subsidies, Rowley said going forward, this could not continue.
“And I know once you mention that people begin to see hardships, because if you don’t have these subsidies you are going to have hardships and we need to be spared these hardships. But if we don’t address these things, we end up requiring more and more of that kind of support, which is unproductive,” he pointed out.
He recalled that the Government spent $30 billion subsidising fuel in recent years.
“If you want us to be honest and ask ourselves, suppose we had not done that and we had used most of that money either in savings or in doing other productive things, would we have been better off? Because we subsidised fuel for everybody in this country. You buy a million-dollar car and the State is subsidising your fuel. Is that a good idea?” Rowley asked.
He stressed that the Government must address these issues “frontally, fairly and honestly.
“And this pandemic is pushing us in that direction, if we were not going there before, because there is no other way out. We have to do things differently. And there might be some disruption….but we’re hoping that as we do them, we would minimise those disruptions and the inconvenience and the hurt, and build a new platform that gives our children a more confident future,” Rowley emphasised.
He added: “Forty-one per cent on transfers and subsidies, that just cannot continue. Because if we do that, we will find ourselves always budgeting to spend money that we don’t have and that is not a good position to be in.”