We will monitor food-price increases

THE Fair Trading Commission says it will closely monitor recent significant increases in the prices of staple food items, including wheat flour, to determine if these are a result of anti-competitive practices.
In a news release yesterday, the commission said it is fully aware of the reported mix of supply and demand-side conditions, both external and internal, which have given rise to the worrisome price increases.
Nevertheless, the commission is assuring the public that consistent with the Fair Trading Act, it remains fully committed to closely monitoring the recent increases in prices in order to determine whether increased prices are, in any way, a result of anti-competitive practices.
“Such practices may include but (are) not limited to unlawful price fixing, collusion among suppliers and abuses by a monopoly power, each of which may adversely affect the distribution and retail sale of commodities including that of flour,” the release said.
Further, it is in this context that the commission is hosting a virtual meeting with stakeholders in the shipping and related activities industry, which will be held on July 28.
At this meeting, the commission intends to further examine the specific causes of rising prices and to determine whether any changes can be made in business operations in order to bring about any relief to consumers in these worrying and unusual times.
The commission is also reminding consumers that while the increase in flour prices is a cause for concern, consumers do have the power to make lifestyle changes and choices to eat healthier and switch to alternative local products, wherever possible.
At the post-Cabinet news conference two Thursdays ago, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon described price gouging by some businesses since the announcement of the increase in the cost of flour as unacceptable.
She said that, already, the Consumer Affairs Division of the ministry has noticed very large variances in the increase in the price of flour.
“We’re noticing it already. I can tell you who they are, but I’m not yet ready to name and shame. But there are those who are holding stock of the item, which they bought at a particular price, and they’ve already gone up,” the minister lamented.
“And I have the names, but let’s give them a few days and we can talk about this again,” she added.
Gopee-Scoon appealed to shopkeepers and supermarkets to do their part and be reasonable, and to “not act in an unconscionable way”.