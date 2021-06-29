Web of fraud alleged

AN alleged web of fraud involving misappropriation of corporate property and breach of fiduciary duty has resulted in the High Court temporarily stopping the operations of a hardware store owned by former president of the Hindu Credit Union (HCU) Harry Harnarine and his relatives.
Justice Robin Mohammed last Friday evening granted an interim injunction freezing the operations of Authentic Builders General Hardware Ltd (ABGH) at Mega Foods compound on O’Meara Road, Arima.
The application for interim injunctive relief was brought by a hardware carrying a similar name—Authentic Building General Hardware 2021 Ltd (ABGH2021)—and two of its directors, Elvis Lum Young and Navindra Ramnanan.
It was filed against ABGH, Harnarine, his daughter Krystal Ramjattan and his two sons Hari and Amrit Harnarine.
It was alleged that Harnarine, acting on behalf of his family’s hardware store, induced Lum Young and Ramnanan to set up a new company with a similar name so it would be able to “benefit from existing marketing and expertise” and reputation in the hardware industry.
Harnarine’s children were also directors of the new hardware while Harnarine was manager at both businesses.
The claimants alleged that, based on representation made by Harnarine, they incorporated ABGH2021 and injected approximately $2.5 million in capital funds to begin operation of the new store.
They alleged that Harnarine also induced them to enter into all payments with his family’s business on the understanding that it would be transferred to ABGH2021 when it was fully incorporated.
Court documents stated that, based on these representations, the claimants cleared significant debts for Harnarine’s hardware store as well as paid for a lease to be entered with Mega Foods Ltd.
The claimants alleged that when the new hardware began operation, Harnarine, as manager, charged all the expenditure to the new hardware and diverted all the revenue to his family’s business.
Court documents further alleged that the proceeds from sale of hardware material by the new hardware were diverted to Harnarine and to the account of his family’s business.
It claimed there was a commingling of funds to avoid tracing, commingling of stocks and that Harnarine diverted the premium clients to his own business.
The claimants allege that Harnarine also presented inflated invoices for services never carried out and charged all such invoices to the ABGH2021 while his family’s business benefited.
Restrained from operating
With the interim injunction being granted, Harnarine’s business has been restrained from carrying out any type of operation.
The owners are also restrained from disposing, removing, assigning, transferring, concealing, selling or otherwise dealing with the assets, including motor vehicles, heavy equipment, stock and inventory of the hardware’s operations without the approval of the claimants.
Ultimately, the claimants are seeking to have the court order Harnarine to make disclosure of documentation, including the administrative records of the hardware store’s operations as well as financial records, sales transactions, inventory levels, warehouse operations, accounts receivables and accounts payables of the new hardware store.
The application was heard ex-parte, therefore Harnarine was not represented at the proceedings.
ABGH2021, Lum Young and Ramnanan were represented by attorney Justin Phelps. The matter will next come up for hearing on July 14.