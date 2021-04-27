Weekes’ magic flour fingers

Ulric Weekes always had an entrepreneurial streak.
Many people in his life had written him off as a failure before the age of 18.
With no money and limited options, Weekes was determined to make his dream of having his own business a reality. All he had was his faith and his desire to do better with his life.
“Every time I took one step forward, I felt as if I took two steps back,” he said.
A rough childhood, riddled with poverty, and growing up in an area deemed as a “hot spot” due to the prevalence of violence and crime, Weekes eventually dropped out of school at the age of 12.
“I went to Mucurapo Junior Secondary, but due to a lack of parental support I was forced to make a decision to either work or go to school. Things were difficult at home, so I dropped out of school and started working to try and help my family,” Weekes said.
It seemed he could not shake the “bad hand” life had dealt him. He was one of eight children, all boys, who suffered through their parents tumultous divorce while they were still very young.
Weekes’ parents were unable to provide a stable home for him and his siblings, and he bounced around from one place to another, staying with various friends until he eventually resided with his older brother.
Originally from Picton Road, Laventille, Weekes says the stigma on the area made it even more challenging at times than the circumstances he found himself in at a young age.
He said, “We were poor. My parents weren’t bad, but they did not get along. I was too young to understand everything that was going on, but it was tough. With no lights, no running water, and barely enough to make ends meet, and you also have eight boys to take care of in Laventille, automatically people believed the worst. People thought we would fall into crime.”
Weekes said his brother spent some time in jail, and as a young man, the environment itself made it easy to fall into the wrong things.
Thriving in a pandemic
Not wanting to become the stigma he heard like a broken record growing up - that nothing good comes from Laventille - Weekes decided to change the narrative in his life.
“When you come from Laventille, people are so quick to judge you and put you in a bad light. I wanted to be different, and to make something of myself,” he said.
Despite being a school dropout with no business training, Weekes now owns and operates a successful mobile bakery.
Not even the Covid-19 pandemic has managed to slow him down. In fact, he says business has picked up despite the challenging economic climate.
Weekes’ entrepreneurial journey started seven years ago on a whim.
He said, “I had a regular 9-to-5, and baking was a ‘side hustle’. I made bread and cakes and sold them to neighbours and friends. Now, it’s a full-fledged business called Weekes Flour Fingers” which is a mobile bakery which carries speciality breads and cakes.
The baker can be easily found around the Aranjuez Savannah, situated in front of the Planet Fitness Gym, selling his speciality loaves of bread out of his station wagon.
“Baking provided a great outlet for me to express my creativity. When I left school I went on and applied myself in the Multi-sector Skills Training (MUST) Programme. It was there I gained many skills including carpentry and electrical. I was always hustling to make ends meet. I sold shoes, socks, and other items for people on Charlotte Street. I did construction work for a little while and then worked as a technician at a coffee shop in Port of Spain, but my dream was always to open my own business,” he said.
Weekes told Express Business while there were always negative elements around that could have diverted him from his path, he made a decision as a teenager to change his destiny and his financial future so he would be able to provide for his family.
Biggest cheerleader
According to Weekes, a typical work day starts at 3 a.m., since all of his items are baked from scratch daily. He spends most of his day baking until 4 p.m. He then packs his goods to go on the road.
He said, “I don’t have regular work hours. I usually stay out until whatever time I am sold out. Sometimes I am on my feet for at least 15 to 18 hours every other day. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays customers can find me at the Aranjuez Savannah. I also do deliveries. I am just an honest, humble and hardworking individual who knows where I came from and know the direction I want to go with my life and my business,” he said.
Weekes says his wife Peaches is his biggest cheerleader, and also assists in the daily operations of the business.
He said, “My success did not happen overnight. It took years of hard work and learning things through trial and error.”
Hoping his story will serve to inspire others to not give up on their dreams, he said, “The one thing I have learnt through everything I’ve been through is to believe in God and to believe in yourself. There will always be naysayers, but what you think about yourself is more important than what other people think of you.”
MORE INFO
Among the products sold by Weekes are whole wheat bread, coconut loaves, garlic and herb dinner rolls, pimento and cheese loaves, banana bread, sweet bread and more.
Whole wheat bread is $15, while coconut loaves are $18. Customers can also get our multi-grain bread for $25 as well as our cinnamon and raisin bread for $20.”