Wendy’s changes franchisee

FOR Quick Service Holdings Ltd, the food and franchise businesses have been profitable.
Fresh on the heels of this month’s successful launch of T&T’s first grocerant, the Piarco-based Food Hall, which is their first local franchise, and with two foreign-owned franchises already under their belt, Pita Pit and Domino’s, the company added its third foreign-owned franchise last week.
Their latest acquisition?
Wendy’s.
Quick Service Holdings is owned by Daniel Fakoory and his long-time friend and business partner, Omar Hadeed.
Fakoory, the CEO of Quick Service Holdings said he’s confident that they can get customers back through the restaurant chain’s doors.
Wendy’s opened its first restaurant in T&T in 2011 under franchisee Dane Darbasie.
That agreement, according to the release issued then, called for the development of 24 Wendy’s restaurants over the next ten years in T&T and eight other markets.
“This agreement will enable us to expand Wendy’s brand presence throughout the Caribbean basin,” said Wendy’s/Arby’s Group President and Chief Executive Officer Roland Smith at the time.
“In the north, our franchise restaurants in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas generate some of the highest annual unit volumes in our international system; and, in the west, we have a growing presence in Central America. Now, we’re building on this regional momentum by entering the Eastern Caribbean with a highly capable franchise team,” he added.
But the local franchise struggled with staff turnover and complaints about food quality.
When the restaurant industry was scheduled to reopen, following closures during the pandemic, Wendy’s opening was delayed.
In a social media post, Wendy’s said its shipment of raw materials had been delayed.
It said: “Our shipment of raw materials has been delayed and that is critical to us serving you the entire menu with our quality ingredients.
“Receipt of these items is imminent and we will soon be open for you to enjoy your Wendy’s,” it said.
Fakoory said he’s not daunted by the customer perception of the brand here locally.
He observed that Wendy’s is the second largest food franchise in the world behind McDonalds.
Internationally, the Wendy’s chain is known for its square hamburgers, sea salt fries, and the Frosty - a form of soft serve ice cream.
Franchise makeovers
Fakoory said the Wendy’s brand started to dip in 2017-2018 and it didn’t quite recover from the Covid-19 closures.
Wendy’s went from eight restaurants in T&T to just three.
He said they were approached to take over the franchise in February 2022 and the deal was completed in July.
“We had our eyes on this brand for a while because, despite its current circumstance, the Wendy’s brand has huge potential in this market as we have seen previously, and when Wendy’s International reached out to us, we knew this was the moment to make it happen,” Fakoory said.
He said the franchise’s decline over the past six years was not a brand problem but more so an operations problem.
He described the handover from the former franchise owner as smooth and his organisation now has its own targets to meet.
He told Express Business they had taken over the Domino’s franchise and turned it into a success and he intended to repeat this with Wendy’s.
“They saw what we did with Domino’s, which had been mismanaged by the previous franchise holders, how we created a franchise that is now thriving despite being a part of an industry that has experienced many setbacks over the last two years.
“As a company, we felt that this was a great opportunity to add to our portfolio of brands, as it fits a significant category on the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) landscape which we previously did not have a presence in, which is the burger/sandwich and drive-thru category.
“We have Pita Pit which is our healthy eating franchise, Domino’s which is the international leader in the pizza and delivery category and now with Wendy’s we plan to have a strong presence in the burger/sandwich and drive-thru category ,” he said.
“Customers can expect this same quality when they visit. We’re not cutting any corners and have already partnered with our suppliers to ensure we have all of Wendy’s approved products available at all times.” Fakoory added.
“I am an optimist, I see opportunity. In our view, the brand issues are rectifiable,” he said.
Job opportunities
Under new management, Wendy’s opens its doors at the Peake’s One Stop facility in Tacarigua on Friday.
It’s their first and only restaurant at this point.
Fakoory said they were trying to salvage the Ariapita and Chaguanas branches, but under the new concept, it would probably not have worked.
“We were hoping to acquire more than just one of the locations, however, in hindsight it worked out for the best as the new stores we will be developing would be in a brand new and exciting format which is built for operational efficiency and speed of service,” he said.
Their intent is to look for new locations, to open six new restaurants- Diego Martin, Port of Spain, Brentwood, Arima, Piarco and San Fernando - by 2024-2025.
He said according to the developmental schedule, the company has to open about eight to ten restaurants.
These locations will all be drive thru format, focusing on delivering speed and efficiency as part of the new Wendy’s model.
“Upon the reopening of the Tacarigua store, we can assure you that all the Wendy’s items you know and love will be available. We’ve previously demonstrated with Domino’s, that we can take over a struggling franchise with a high level of value and quality and bring it to its full potential in our market. And I am confident that with a new, revitalised management team and a strategic plan, we will be able to make Wendy’s the region’s number one hamburger brand,” he said.
What this means for the economy is jobs.
He said at the moment, they are looking to hire staff to fill out restaurants, which will specialise in drive-throughs as opposed to the dine-in format.
“People build businesses. We intend to offer good rates and great opportunities. We are looking for talent,” he said.
He said the group is growing, and by 2024, it will collectively have about 30 restaurants, all with different concepts.
He believes that the restaurant business is agile enough and if he’s over-confident about the future, it is because he believes the worst of the pandemic is over.
“We are perfectly suited for the future,” he said.