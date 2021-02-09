What can we expect from President Biden

WITH THE eyes of the world now trained on the newly installed President of the United States, there is much speculation relating to what Joe Biden’s approach to foreign policy is likely to be, and what type of administration he is likely to lead. Although his first 100 days in office would primarily focus on domestic policies, there is the general expectation that the Biden administration will be built on reversing the previous administration’s foreign policy practice. As such, there are several things that can be anticipated about Biden’s foreign policy.
At the very least, one can expect his administration to return to a more multilateral approach to US-World relations. Consequently, some attention will be given to rebuilding alliances as well as renewed membership in multilateral institutions to advance the US trade agenda.
Consideration must be given to the rhetoric used during Biden’s presidential campaign. While there may not be a full reversal of Donald Trump’s foreign policy, there is likely to be a change in strategic direction.
However, there are discussions about restoring the Deferred Action for Childhood Immigrants (DACA). Biden proposed an immigration reformation bill to congress that will provide several protection statuses for approximately 11 million immigrants. Part of the protection statuses offers persons who have been living unlawfully in the US may be a path to citizenship over a period of eight years. This path to citizenship would be broken up into two phases over the eight years. This reformation offers a legal medium to attain US citizenship for immigrants once they are able to complete the necessary steps. This proposed immigration reform is particularly important for the Caribbean diaspora in the US. Once approved, it can open doors for people who were already in the process of applying and were affected by the previous administration’s policies, as well as persons that are there illegally. It also signals hope for Venezuelan immigrants hoping to start a life in the US. The formation may also indicate that the process of attaining a US visa would be easier.
Additionally, he ordered a halt on deportation of large categories of immigrants. However, this 100-day deportation moratorium was temporarily blocked for 28 days by a Federal judge in Texas, and is now the subject of a legal battle.
Having rejoined the World Health Organisation (WHO) as part of his first set of executive orders in office, Biden also moved to join the WHO-led COVAX movement. These actions thus far, can suggest that the US may rejoin the Human Rights Council in Biden’s efforts to take a progressive approach to human rights.
It is anticipated that the Biden administration will take a leading role in the fight against climate change, which he categorises as a national security issue. Among the executive orders signed were one to rejoin the Paris Agreement and another which sets out a goal of conserving 30 per cent of water and land by 2030. This latter also begins the process for the development of an emission reduction goal along with a climate finance plan. The US President also signed an executive order to end the Canada to US Keystone XL pipeline which had raised so much environmental controversy. In cancelling it, he cited that it is a disservice to US national interests. Biden is expected to adopt a greater leadership response in the fight against climate change. This effort to rejoin the global movement is welcomed by the Caribbean, given that our islands are being affected by rising sea levels and are among the hardest hit by devastating hurricanes.
While no new trade pacts can be expected within the first 100 days, it is anticipated that Biden will take a leading role in the reformation discussion for the World Trade Organisation (WTO). This may precede the selection of a new Appellate body for the WTO as well as the selection of the Organisation’s new Director-General. It is left to be seen who President Biden will support in the election process for the new Director-General. A number of WTO members are calling on the new President to support the nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria who is said to be “best poised to attain consensus”, although as of last year the US objected to this nomination.
Ultimately, Biden’s foreign policy can be described as having one goal − to restore and retain credibility for US global leadership. His rhetoric is posited somewhere between Trump’s unilateral approach and an uncritical acceptance of rules-base multilateralism. It is yet to be seen how he will frame US-Caribbean relations. In addition to great US-led climate action, regional leaders can anticipate greater emphasis on the WTO reformation as well as international policies that would be beneficial to the energy sector. There are also high levels of uncertainty about how he will be able to effectively reverse the damage to certain US alliances and how he will bring order to an extremely disrupted international trade system.
Exactly what will Biden’s administration mean to the rest of the world? Only time will tell. But one thing is sure, there is work to be done by the new President to ensure the US maintains its place at the topmost spot of global influence.