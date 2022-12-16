LAST week, in this space, under the headline ‘What is CLICO’s future?’ it was revealed that in four-and-a-half years, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert gave three different answers to the question ‘How much does CL Financial owe the Government?’
• On April 28, 2016, at a post-Cabinet news conference—the video recording of which is on Youtube—Mr Imbert referenced a May 24, 2013 heads of agreement between former Finance Minister Larry Howai, representing the People’s Partnership administration, and Roger Duprey, representing the United Shareholders Company Ltd.
That agreement, according to Mr Imbert, placed CL Financial’s debt to the Government at $19.6 billion, but he said the information “in the public domain” was that the Government was owed $24.5 billion for its bailout of CL Financial;
• On November 27, 2019, Mr Imbert told the House of Representatives that the sum owed by CL Financial and CLICO was about $23.1 billion.
• At a news conference on September 17, 2020, ten months or so later, Mr Imbert placed the amount owed by CL Financial to the Government at $30 billion.
“You have to remember that the Government, taxpayers by extension, bailed out the CL Financial group and CLICO to the tune of billions of dollars. In fact, I can tell you now that the final account in terms of the indebtedness of CL Financial and CLICO to the State is $30 billion.”
Now, it is important to state that the the presentation by the Minister of Finance to the House of Representatives on November 27, 2019, provided much detail about the debt owed by CL Financial and CLICO to Government, and by extension taxpayers. On the other hand, Mr Imbert’s response to a question at the news conference on September 17, 2020, provided very few details of the debt, apart from the size of it.
Assuming, but not accepting, that the $30 billion debt number for CL Financial outlined by Mr Imbert at the September 2020 news conference was not plucked out of the thin air, it is crucial that the Minister of Finance be called upon to account in Parliament how the CL Financial debt to Government jumped from $23.1 billion as at September 30, 2019, to $30 billion as at his September 17, 2020 news conference.
In the statement to Parliament, Mr Imbert provided a breakdown of the sums of money owed by CL Financial and its subsidiaries, the largest of which would have been CLICO, under the Memorandum of Understanding and the shareholders’ agreement:
• Injections into CLICO to protect traditional policyholders, $5,500,000,957;
• Injections into British American to protect traditional policyholders, $872,322,077;
• Payments to CLICO Short Term Investment Products, $10,885,458,001;
• Payments to British American Short Term Investment Products, $765,065,063 million;
• Payments to CLICO Investment Bank depositors, $1,870,659,526;
• Payments to First Citizens Investment Services to protect Caribbean Money Market Brokers (CMMB) investors, $731,176,936;
• Payments to the liquidator of British American to acquire a promissory note, $334,964,571;
• Interest on financing cost up to April 2016, $2,665,740,710.
When Mr Imbert totaled those numbers, he got approximately $23.1 billion, which he emphasised “does not include other costs such as adviser and legal fees incurred by the Government.”
As Mr Imbert told Parliament on November 27, 2019: “Of the total $23.1 billion, the debt owed to the Government by CLICO was $18.085 billion, inclusive of interest of $2.29 billion. To date the only member of the CL Financial group that has repaid moneies to the Government is CLICO.
“As at September 30, 2019, CLICO has repaid a total of $14,986,000,000 ($14.986 billion) including interest in the amount of $2.159 billion. As at September 30, 2019, the amount still outstanding by the CL Financial group and its subsidiaries is $8,109,000,000 ($8.109 billion), plus legal fees, interests and other costs of which Clico outstanding debt is $3,098,000,000 (3.098 billion) inclusive of interest to date.”
That means that, as at September 30, 2019, the size of the debt owed by CL Financial, minus the CLICO debt, was $5,011,000,000 ($5.011 billion) plus legal fees, interest and other costs.
On the issue of advisor and legal fees, former Member of Parliament for Tabaquite, Dr Surajrattan Rambachan, asked Mr Imbert this question: “Can you give an idea of how much money was spent as advisor and legal fees?”
Mr Imbert responded by saying: “Madam Speaker, I do not have that information but it is a fraction of the money recovered. [Desk thumping] We recovered $15 billion.
Dr Rambachan: “Thank you, Madam Speaker, a supplemental. Madam Speaker, of the $8.1 billion that is still owed, what are the prospects of collecting that $8.1 billion?
Mr Imbert: Under the PNM, excellent, and it is $8 billion-plus. [Desk thumping]
Given the comments made by CLICO’s executive chair, Claire Gomez-Miller, at the December 6, 2022 news conference, it is known that the insurance company has paid Government $17.29 billion. That means that CLICO still owes Government $1.068 billion, including interest, which the company expects will be cleared off when it sells 36.6 per cent of its 56.52 per cent shareholding in Methanol Holdings International Ltd (MHIL), the Oman-based methanol investment holding company. Pursuant to the shareholders’ agreement that established MHIL, CLICO’s shares in the methanol company are being offered to Proman, the Switzerland-based petrochemical giant that is the largest investor and employer on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
It is useful to note that Proman is now involved in appealing a September 30, 2021 judgment of T&T’s High Court that the 51 per cent of the company that was called CLICO Energy should be returned to CL Financial and CLICO. That is because of the serious questions surrounding the validity of the sale of the 51 per cent of CLICO Energy by former executive chairman of CL Financial and CLICO, Lawrence Duprey on February 3, 2009 three days after he signed the Memorandum of Understanding on January 30, 2009 that bailed out the group he founded.
In 2009, before CLICO Energy was sold, Proman owned 49 per cent of the company. The sale meant that Proman owned 100 per cent of CLICO Energy, which held minority shareholdings in two ammonia plants at Point Lisas and majority shareholdings in two marketing companies.
At Monday’s procedural hearing in the CLICO Energy matter at the Court of Appeal, it was disclosed that CLICO Energy (which was renamed Process Energy Trinidad Ltd by Proman) was left with the shareholding in the two ammonia plants, as Proman had transferred its interests in the two marketing companies.
Are there talks about an omnibus agreement involving Government, CL Financial and Proman going on in the background?
Why delay in MHIL sale?
It is important to note that the current attempt by CLICO attempt to sell the MHIL shares is its third.
According to the Central Bank’s quarterly reporting on CLICO, in 2016, “CLICO was instructed to proceed to sell its shareholding in MHIL to a suitable buyer,
consistent with the independent valuation and with the requirements of the MHIL shareholders’ agreement. The independent valuation was completed and updated by Duff & Phelps.
“CL Financial Limited (“CLF”) holds 7. 53 per cent of the MHIL shareholding in trust for the benefit of CLICO. These shareholdings along with those held in CLICO’s name were offered to Consolidated Energy Ltd (“CEL”) which has the right of first refusal under the MHIL Shareholder Agreement. The first offer process concluded without a sale.
“CLICO and CLF made a second offer to CEL. The second offer was subsequently withdrawn by both CLICO and the Liquidators in 2018.”
Question: Why did the two previous attempts to sell CLICO’s shares in MHIL not succeed and to what extent did that slow down the Central Bank reliquishment of its control of the insurance company?
What about the CL Financial debt to GORTT
As has been established above, according to Mr Imbert, the debt of CL Financial, minus CLICO, as at September 30, 2019, was $5.011 billion.
As far as I can tell, CL Financial’s largest asset now is its 51 per cent shareholding in CLICO, which includes over $7 billion in assets that have been set aside to back its traditional portfolio.
Are the shareholders of CL Financial entitled to share in the proceeds of the sale of the 51 per cent stake in CLICO, with or without its traditional portfolio?