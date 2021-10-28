LAST week Wednesday, in a contribution in the Senate, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, spoke briefly on the issue of investments made by majority State-owned bank, FCB, in the publicly listed Jamaican company, Barita Investments Ltd.
Speaking about a previous contribution on the same issue by Opposition Senator, Wade Mark, Mr Imbert said: “Senator Mark made his usual scandalous, untruthful, wrong, false—I wish I could say some unparliamentary words—contribution, following on a commentary in one of our daily newspapers about an investment by First Citizens Bank in a Jamaican company—there is a particular journalist who has been writing a torrent of negative articles about this, seeking to give the impression that something is wrong—and Senator Mark fell into that trap or willingly joined into that negative campaign and uttered absolute nonsense in his contribution, asking for an investigation.
“Well, let me just say Madame President, these are the facts: First Citizens Bank is diversifying outside of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago with the full support of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
“First Citizens Bank is seeking to make investments throughout the Caribbean, seeking to acquire banks throughout the Caribbean—in the northern Caribbean, in the southern Caribbean and even outside of the Caribbean and we are encouraging them.
The only way for our companies to grow is to diversify outside of the economy of Trinidad and Tobago….” (Emphasis added).
Diversifying out of T&T
It is important, in this case, to take Mr Imbert’s choice of words at face value. When he told the Senate that FCB is ”seeking to acquire banks throughout the Caribbean—in the northern Caribbean, in the southern Caribbean,” he was clearly suggesting that FCB is looking to acquire a bank in Jamaica as well as one in Guyana (its proposed acquisition of the Scotiabank operations in Guyana was announced in March 2021).
He did not just say that FCB was looking to diversify by acquiring banks throughout the region and beyond. He specified in the northern Caribbean and in the southern Caribbean.
If FCB is looking to acquire a bank in Jamaica, it substantiates what credible, high-level sources in Kingston have been telling me for months; that FCB and Barita Investments and/or Cornerstone have an application before the Governor of the Bank of Jamaica for a full banking licence.
That possibility puts into context the recent restructuring of FCB into a holding company called First Citizens Group Financial Holdings Ltd (FCGFH), which was completed last week, and the announcement by Mr Imbert in the 2022 budget presentation that the Government would be divesting FCB shares worth $550 million.
Does the possibility, raised by Mr Imbert, of the establishment of a First Citizens Jamaica mean that the bank has been planning this transaction for more than a year…going back to its first investment in Barita on September 16, 2020, when the T&T bank purchased a 5 per cent stake in the first additional public offering of shares in the Jamaican company?
Or was that purchase of shares in “the ordinary course of business,” meaning as part of the FCIS investment portfolio?
Mr Imbert went on to add, in his Senate presentation: “I want to congratulate FCB for its investment in Barita. I want to encourage FCB to continue to invest in the region... If we cry down Trinidadian investment in Jamaica, it creates an atmosphere, an anti-Trinidadian atmosphere...”
Torrent of negative articles?
Mr Imbert referred to “a commentary in one of our daily newspapers” and also to “a torrent of negative articles,” written by “a particular journalist” about “an investment by First Citizens Bank in a Jamaican company.”
Up to now, I have been the only T&T newspaper journalist who has written about the relationship between First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS), the wholly owned subsidiary of FCB, and Barita Investment Ltd and its majority owner, Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd. So clearly, I am the “particular journalist” Mr Imbert referred to in the Senate last week.
I have written both news stories and commentaries on the Barita issue. I can say without fear of contradiction, that the news stories that have been written on this issue have reported the facts in a neutral manner, providing the necessary context, but without a hint of opinion.
An example is the news report “FCB lends Barita parent US$25m” published in the Sunday Express of September 5, 2021. That article reported on a draft financial statement for the year ended September 30, 2020, issued by Cornerstone Financial, which indicated that FCB had lent the Barita parent US$25 million. The article indicated that questions were sent to FCB chairman, Anthony Isidore Smart, the CEO of the bank, Karen Darbasie, and its corporate secretary Lindi Ballah-Tull. The news report quoted the response of Mr Smart.
The article also referred to the developing relationship between FCB and FCIS, with Barita and Cornerstone and cited written responses that the Barita parent had sent to the two Jamaican daily newspapers on the issue of the independence of Barita Finance.
The Sunday Express article reported that Barita Finance and 294 Inc, which is connected to Cornerstone founder, Paul Simpson, were both incorporated as offshore companies in St Lucia on November 28, 2018. That was “necessary context” because what followed immediately afterwards was a statement by Cornerstone chief investment officer Jason Chambers who said: “Barita Finance Ltd is a special purpose vehicle whose shareholdings and directorship are totally independent of and external to Barita Investments Ltd, the Cornerstone entities, and any of its directors. Barita Investments Ltd is the investment manager of Barita Finance Ltd and acts as fiscal agent as it relates to debt issuances by Barita Finance.”
There was no torrent of negativity in the article, “FCB lends Barita parent US$25m,” and it did not seek to give the impression that there was something wrong with the loan.
The reporting in that piece did, however, result in many questions from readers of the newspaper and those who commented on social media (most of whom had not read the article) about why would FCB lend a privately held Jamaican entity US$25 million, when US dollars are so difficult to acquire from authorised dealers in T&T, even for long-established local companies with strong balance sheets. And what exactly was that US$25 million used for and were shares in Barita used as collateral for the loan?
By the way, those questions have not been answered as yet… neither by the bank nor by the minister.
Since our erstwhile Minister of Finance clearly believes his parliamentary colleague based his contribution in the Senate on a commentary that I did, in this space, in this business magazine, I have taken the liberty of listing the seven commentaries on the Barita issue between August 25 and October 6, 2021.
1) Who is on Barita’s case?—August 25, 2021
2) Who controls Barita Finance?—September 1, 2021
3) Should Jamaican regulators suspend Barita APO?—September 8, 2021
4) Who owns Cornerstone Financial?—September 15, 2021
5) Why did Republic snub Cornerstone?—September 22, 2021
6) Did FCB subscribe to Barita APO?—September 29, 2021
7) What is GORTTs plan for FCB?—October 6, 2021
For reasons that would become clear to Mr Imbert if he were to ask either the FCB chairman or the CEO the right questions, not one word in any of those seven commentaries was negative towards the majority State-owned bank.