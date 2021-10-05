What is GORTT’s plan for FCB?

ONE of the surprises emerging from the presentation of the 2022 budget on Monday by Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, was his announcement that the Government proposed to offer for sale 10,869,565 ordinary shares in First Citizens Holdings Ltd.
In the budget speech, Mr Imbert said: “We will approach the capital market in fiscal 2022, to divest 10,869,565 ordinary shares in First Citizens Bank (FCB) in a bid to raise approximately $550 million. The Government’s current holding is 64.43 per cent or 161,946,890 shares…To this end, the proposed sale would result in shareholding post completion of 151,077,325 shares or 60.10 per cent of issued shares.”
The announcement came out of the blue and does not appear to be part of a coherent policy of divestment by the Government, aimed at raising funds in order to reduce the annual budget deficit, projected to be $9.096 billion in fiscal 2022.
Unfortunately, Mr Imbert did not specifically outline the reason he was proposing to offer the shares for sale.
But if the Government is proposing to sell the shares in FCB in order to reduce the budget deficit through non-debt-creating means, why only offer to sell 10,869,565 shares to raise approximately $550 million?
Is it that the Government, or FCB, has analysed the local investment market and gauged that the appetite for shares in the bank is about $550 million?
Why not offer twice as many shares and raise $1.1 billion?
Offering to sell 21,739,130 shares, which is twice what he proposes to sell, at $50.60 would allow the Government to maintain its majority stake in FCB, while raising funds equal to 12 per cent of the $9.096 billion estimated fiscal deficit for 2022.
It seems that just over $1 billion is the sweet spot for offers of shares by the Government in FCB, based on the two previous public offerings:
• In 2013, under the People’s Partnership administration, the Government offered 48,495,665 shares in First Citizens for sale to the public at a price of $22 a share, raising over $1 billion (some of the shares were sold to employees at $19.80, a 10 per cent discount to the price offered to the public).
• In 2017, under the current People’s National Movement, 48,495,655 shares were again offered for sale, this time at a price per share of $32. That Additional Public Offering (APO) of shares was undersubscribed as it was meant to raise $1.55 billion, but only attracted subscriptions for 32,035,770 shares, raising $1.025 billion.
Fiscal management
In fact, if the Government were serious about minimizing T&T’s projected $9.096 billion fiscal deficit for 2022, why doesn’t Mr Imbert look to divest the Government’s entire block of 161,946,890 shares in FCB, equal to 64.43 per cent of the issued shares of the bank?
If the Government were to sell its 161,946,890 shares in FCB at $50.60, that would raise $8.194 billion, which would be equal to 90 per cent of the projected 2022 fiscal deficit of $9.096 billion.
In the 2021 Review of the Economy, the Ministry of Finance estimated that adjusted general government debt—which constitutes central government domestic debt, central government external debt and government-guaranteed debt that is serviced by the central government—was $126.62 billion at the end of fiscal 2021. That is equal to 84.8 per cent of T&T’s gross domestic products (GDP) at the end of fiscal 2021.
So the question is: Does the Government prefer to continue registering fiscal deficits—2022 would be its seventh—thereby building up T&T’s total debt and pushing the country closer and closer to a debt crisis OR is it preferable to sell State assets as part of a programme of privatisation and minimise the build up of debt?
On the issue of funding the 2022 fiscal deficit, Mr Imbert did say the Government would secure a range of financing options, including tapping into the domestic and international capital markets as well as accessing facilities at the international institutions.
“Non-debt creating financing facilities are also being secured from our utilisation of public-private partnerships and strategic asset sales,” he said at one point in the budget presentation.
In discussing public-private partnerships for large scale developmental projects, Mr Imbert said: “We are also considering non-strategic asset sales as a mechanism for attracting investors and accessing non-traditional sources of financing.”
But he was very vague on whether FCB is considered a strategic or non-strategic assets.
And he spent no time at all exploring the State’s relationship with Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, the region’s largest financial institution, whose two largest shareholders are State-backed companies: the National Investment Fund Holding Company and CLICO Trust Corporation owned 26.09 per cent and 24.62 per cent of RFHL as at November 14, 2020.
It is important to note that the CLICO Trust Corporation arrangement with RFHL—which gives the bank voting rights over the 40,072,299 shares—comes to an end in January 2023, unless the Government triggers a special meeting before then.
Timing of share offer
Although Mr Imbert did not give a timeframe for the offer of shares in FCB, one imagines that it is scheduled for the first six months of the fiscal year, which would be by March 2022. Regarding the timing of the share offer, it is hoped that FCB would have clarified certain questions pertaining to its new Jamaican BFFs, Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd and Barita Investments Ltd, and other matters, before the start of the marketing of the share sale:
1) Is the current 7.44 per cent stake in Barita Investments by the wholly owned FCB subsidiary, First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS), a strategic acquisition or a portfolio acquisition purchased in “the ordinary course of business,” and does FCIS intend to acquire more shares in the publicly listed Jamaican investment firm?
2) Why, and on what terms, did FCB lend Cornerstone Financial US$25 million in the financial year ending September 30, 2020 and was that money borrowed to acquire shares in the Barita Investment APO of shares in September 2020?
3) Did FCIS acquire 12 million Barita Investments shares at a price of J$90 a share on December 4, 2020 from Barita Finance, which has been described in Jamaica as a non-charitable orphan trust? That December 2020 purchase of shares, on the floor of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, followed the purchase by FCIS of 54,280,154 shares at J$52 each in the September APO.
4) And what is the reason for the delay in the regulatory approval of the reorganisation of FCB into a holding company with subsidiaries?