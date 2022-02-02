LAST Saturday—on the way to reporting in the Sunday Express that the wealth of the Massy Holdings shareholders had increased, on paper, by $4.54 billion—I discovered that two new companies were in the top ten shareholders’ list of Massy.
The companies that were new to the list were the Kiss Baking Company and Trintrust Ltd. It is widely known that Kiss Baking is part of the Bermudez group of companies, whose chairman is Robert Bermudez, who also chairs the Massy board. Mr Bermudez, as well, serves as Chancellor of The University of the West Indies.
But Trintrust did not immediately spring to mind. So I did what I imagine all business journalists do when they come across a company whose name does not immediately trigger the memory cells:
• Google the company;
• Conduct a search of the Companies Registry; and
• Search annual reports for any references.
Google search
The third entry in the Google search of Trintrust Ltd resulted in the citation of the May 1997 judgment by Justice Ivol Blackman in the T&T High Court in the case of Viveka Holdings Ltd v Trintrust Ltd et al.
Appearing for Viveka Ltd, which was the applicant in the matter, were Rolston Nelson SC, with Maureen Rajnauth Lee. Frank Solomon SC and Reginald Armour appeared for Republic Bank Ltd, while Sir John St Bernard QC and Farouk Hosein represented Trintrust Ltd.
The judgment stated that Viveka Ltd, in previous proceedings, had claimed that it had bought shares in Republic Bank, which shares were registered in the name of Trintrust. According to Justice Blackman: “Viveka asked the court to strike out the name of Trintrust from Republic’s register and have its name inserted instead.
“Republic in those proceedings challenged Viveka’s right to be so registered and rescission of the sale of the shares in question, and also a declaration among other reliefs that the sale to Viveka of those shares was a breach of trust.
“It seems that from Mr. Frank Mouttet’s affidavit of 30th December 1996 there are several other actions related to the shares said to have been purchased in Republic by Viveka. Republic is a party to those actions.”
Of course, the mention of Viveka brought back a series of memories of earlier days as a business journalist as this matter involved Mr Louis Andre Monteil, the retired CL Financial executive, who had been appointed to chair the management committee of the T&TEC pension fund in 1992; some 30 years ago.
It was claimed by Republic Bank that Mr Monteil abused his position as trustee by chairing the committee that agreed to sell the bank’s shares and then arranging to buy the shares through Viveka.
The upshot of this matter is that the Republic Bank shares that were owned by CLICO and CLICO Investment Bank remained within the CL Financial group of companies. When the group collapsed in 2009, those Republic Bank shares were acquired by, or transferred to, Corporation Sole. Those Republic Bank shares are integral to the CLICO Investment Fund and the National Investment Fund, as those entities provide regular income to thousands of T&T nationals and residents.
Company registry
The company registry file for Trintrust states that the company was incorporated on September 21, 1976. For many years after December 1981, which is the date on a mortgage document between Trintrust and Republic Bank, its registered office has 59 Independence Square, Port of Spain. That is the location of the large Republic Bank branch. The registered office of Trintrust from 2021 was changed to 9-17 Park Street, Port of Spain, which is the bank’s head office.
As of July 15, 2021, the directors of the company were:
• David Dulal-Whiteway (retired CEO of Republic, current chairman of ANSA Bank
• David Robinson, current Republic Bank manager;
• Baldath Ramkissoon, current Republic Bank manage;
• Brian des Vignes, retired senior partner at the law firm JD Selier;
• Charles Mouttet, retired Republic Bank manager; and
• Charmaine Caballero, retired Republic Bank human resources manager.
Current and former Republic Bank employees have not always dominated Trintrust’s board: Mervyn Lewis, a company director of Label House Ltd and Christopher Sadler, a director of the Huggins Trust Ltd, were Trintrust directors in 1999. George Phillips, a company director of Neal & Massy Ltd was a director in 2000.
The last entry in the Trintrust company registry file is stamped October 29, 2021 and pertains to shares transferred on April 9, 2021:
1) David Dulal-Whiteway transferred 21 ordinary shares in Trintrust to Baldath Ramkissoon and David Robinson;
2) David Robinson transferred 21 ordinary shares to David Robinson and Nigel Baptiste;
3) Victor Mouttet transferred 20 ordinary shares to Nigel Baptiste and Kimberly Erriah-Ali;
4) Karen Yip Chuck transferred 20 ordinary shares to Karen Yip Chuck and Baldath Ramkissoon
5) Brian des Vignes transferred 20 ordinary shares to Kimberly Erriah-Ali and Karen Yip Chuck.
Republic Bank Ltd’s shareholding in Trintrust has remained fixed at 48 shares, which means it owns 32 per cent of the company.
Trintrust Ltd has 150 issued shares worth $480,102, which means each share is worth $3,200.68.
i) Trintrust Ltd is listed as owning 3,444,967 shares in Massy. Trintrust Ltd’s stake in Massy was worth $365.1 million on Friday.
ii) Trintrust owns 9,918,941 shares in Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL), according to RFHL’s 2021 annual report, which is as at September 30, 2021. But, according to RFHL’s refreshed Corporate Profile, which is dated as at December 2021, Trintrust Ltd owns 10,128,019 shares in the bank. This suggests that Trintrust acquired 209,078 RFHL shares between September 30, 2021 and an unspecified date in December, 2021.
iii) Trintrust Ltd A/C 1088 is listed as owning 3,025,000 shares in FirstCaribbean International Bank, which is the Barbados-based bank that is majority owned by Canada’s CIBC. Those shares are worth $18.5 million;
iv) And the very same Trintrust Ltd A/C 1088 owns 3,144,623 shares in ANSA McAL, which are worth $185.5 million.
All told, Trintrust owns shares in these four companies that were worth exactly $2 billion, as of Monday, January 31, 2022.
What an amazing achievement for a company that keeps such a low profile and which was involved in that epic 1990s battle for control of Republic Bank.
On Saturday afternoon, this column reached out to a high-ranking official of Republic Bank to ask whether the name of the bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) was Trintrust Ltd. The answer was: “Yes, our ESOP shares are held by Trintrust but it also holds RFHL shares for other private companies for which we are trustees.”
Does that response account for Trintrust’s holding of the shares of Massy and ANSA McAL shares, neither of which is a private company?
And is it normal for a private, for-profit company, with directors who are also managers of the bank, to serve as trustees for private companies?