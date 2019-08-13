What makes a business technology champion?

TODAY’S business world is a digitally connected one: a fast-paced environment where firms are required to keep “moving”. Companies must constantly re-invent themselves and their products, delivering goods and services that are personally relevant to consumers, yet meaningfully different from the competition. Entrepreneurs who want to remain competitive must strive to innovate, grow, and disrupt their own businesses.
This year, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce is once again pleased to partner with b-mobile for the business technology category as part of its annual Champions of Business Awards. The category was introduced in 2018 to acknowledge the role and impact of technology in the development of business in Trinidad and Tobago.