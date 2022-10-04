FLASHBACK: Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, centre, cuts the ribbon at the formal opening of the new corporate headquarters of the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) at Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain, in February 2017. Looking on, from left, are then Tobago House of Assembly minority leader, Watson Duke, then-Minister in the Ministry of Legal Affairs Stuart Young, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, former NIBTT chairman Michael Toney and executive director NIBTT, Niala Persad-Poliah, .