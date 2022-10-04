But the NIBTT is more than a provider of retirement pensions.
In terms of its long-term benefits, the institution also pays retirement grants, survivors’ benefits and invalidity benefit. Payment to long-term beneficiaries totalled $5.25 billion or 94.99 per cent of total benefit expenditure in its 2021 financial year. Total benefit expenditure for the period ending June 30, 2021 was $5.53 billion.
As at June 30, 2021, which was the end of the institution’s 2021 financial year, the market value of NIBTT’s investment portfolio was $29.83 billion. Of that amount, equities accounted for $17.04 billion or 57.15 per cent, fixed income instruments accounted for $8.46 billion or 28.36 per cent of the portfolio and cash/cash equivalents were $3.59 billion or 12.04 per cent of the total portfolio.
NIBTT does not disclose what percentage of its $17.04 billion in equities is held in local as opposed to foreign equities. The percentage of local equities in the NIBTT investment portfolio is important information that the institution should disclose to its various publics in its annual reports and otherwise.
The percentage of local equities in the NIBTT’s $17.04 billion in equities is important because the institution seems to have developed a position that it does not actively trade its local equities because of “the impact on the financial markets locally were we to engage in actively selling and buying equities.”
The words in quotation marks were uttered by Feyaad Khan, NIBTT’s chief operating officer of business services, at a Public Accounts Committee meeting on February 9, 2022.
“We hold investments in almost every (local publicly listed) company and were we to actively start selling and buying and trading in these securities, you will induce a lot of volatility in the local markets, which we do not want,” Mr Khan added.
Foreign equities?
Extracts from the Public Accounts Committee hearing formed part of an article in the Sunday Express of September 25, 2022, headlined ‘NIB sells CIBC First Caribbean shares.’
The NIBTT chose not to respond to questions sent to them on the Thursday before the publication of the article, which suggested that the institution may have deviated from the policy that it does actively trade local securities, which was outlined by Mr Khan in his testimony before the Public Accounts Committee.
Post-publication enquiries, however, revealed NIBTT sold the shares in CIBC FirstCaribbean because the Barbados-registered bank “counts as a foreign investment and is (therefore) not strategic.”
That is an important insight into NIBTT’s investment philosophy that never occurred to me because CIBC FirstCaribbean is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, trades in TT dollars and conducts business in T&T through two branches.
If CIBC FirstCaribbean “counts as a foreign investment and is not strategic,” questions arise as to whether NIBTT owns shares in other cross-listed stocks such as the NCB Financial Group, the JMMB Group and GraceKennedy—all three of Jamaica—as well as Sagicor Financial Company, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
One wonders whether Jamaica’s National Insurance Fund, which is their equivalent to our NIBTT, holds the view that T&T companies cross-listed in Jamaica—such as Massy Holdings and Guardian Holdings Ltd—count as foreign investments and are therefore not considered to be strategic.
If NIBTT only considers companies that are registered in T&T to be local and strategic—and therefore not subject to active trading, according to Mr Khan—that limits its exposure to cross-listed companies.
Concentration risk?
If NIBTT limits its local equities only to companies registered in T&T, that may create a problem for the institution if the downturn the T&T economy has experienced in the last seven years worsens.
According to the 2021 annual report of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, the National Insurance Board owns 29,944,942 shares in RFHL, equal to 18.31 per cent of the bank.
My calculation indicates that the 29,994,942 shares that NIBTT owns in RFHL were worth $4.19 billion on June 30, 2021—the close of the NIBTT’s 2021 year—when the local bank traded at $139.93 a share. That means RFHL constituted 24.58 per cent of NIB’s equity portfolio of $17.04 billion, as at June 30, 2021.
Is it prudent for the NIBTT to have held 24.58 per cent of its equity portfolio, as at June 30, 2021, in one local stock, which just happens to be the region’s largest financial institution?
Is that how a Systemically Important Financial Institution should operate?