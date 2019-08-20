What to do when no one is buying

Sales numbers decline for many different reasons, which vary according to the industry or even the sales professional. But if people are really not buying, what should entrepreneurs, business owners, and sales executives be doing in the face of customers holding on to their wallets during an economic downturn?
1) Experiment If the tough economy has changed customer habits, it’s an opportunity to do things differently. Examine your business model to determine how you can adjust your strategy to meet your customers’ needs or cater to their new buying habits. Can you offer them better products, delivered to them faster?