What will CIF investors do?

IN THIS the first week of 2023, please permit me to take this opportunity to wish all CLICO policyholders and in particular CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) unitholders Seasons Greetings and a safe and successful New Year.
For those of you who may not be aware, last Friday December 30, 2022, marked the final day on which units in the CIF could have been traded on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE).
CIF unitholders were advised of the suspension by the TTSE just after the market closed on Friday, in light of the fact that the CIF comes to an end today, 2nd January 2023 (a public holiday) in accordance with its trust deed.
The trustee, CLICO Trust Corporation, has advised that the record date for distribution of the CIF assets will be January 5, 2023, given the settlement period of three working days after the date of trade.
The trustee has also advised that the CIF’s assets are expected to be transferred before the end of January 2023 to unitholders on the register as at January 5, 2023.
So what’s the big deal one may ask? Well, this is significant because it marks another important milestone in the on-going CLICO saga and brings to an end a decade of waiting, wich began in 2012 for those assenting EFPA policyholders who opted to convert their 11-to-20-year series of zero-coupon bonds issued by the GORTT into CIF units. But more importantly, it means that the stage is now set for CIF unitholders to finally receive payment in specie (a Latin term meaning in actual form) CIF’s assets, which comprise of a mix of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) shares, GORTT bonds with a coupon (interest rate) of 4.25 per cent for the bond’s remaining term of 15 years along with “solid liquid” cash. The big question is what will unitholders do after they receive these choice assets and in particular the RFHL shares..
Having been inundated with calls and WhatsApp messages from many of them, I have formed the view that they are more likely to utilise the liquidity provided by the cash portion of the payment, then sell some of their bonds to augment this liquidity but most importantly they have categorically told me that they will be holding onto their Republic Financial holdings shares and I’ll tell you why:
Firstly, they are not stupid. They understand very well that even at the CIF closing market price of $27.46, this represents a $3.54 or 11.4 per cemt discount to its current Net Asset Value (NAV) of just over $31.00 which means that unitholders who purchased CIF units up to last Friday were acquiring the financial assets in the CIF below its present NAV.
At its December 30, 2022, market price of $138.99, RFHL shares trade at a trailing P/E ratio of 14.90 times, slightly above the banking sector average of 13.6 times. The stock offers the newly minted RFHL shareholders a trailing dividend yield of 3.24 per cent above the sector average of 3.04 per cent. This is based on the total dividends paid for the year ended 30th September, 2022 of $4.50 per share. Moreover, in November 2022, RFHL declared an after tax profit of $1.526 billion for the year ended September 30, 2022. This represents an increase of $218 million or 16.7 per cent over the 2021 reported profits of $1.308 billion.
Finally, back in 2012, of the 14,236 resident and non-resident bondholders, eligible to to exchange their bonds for units in the CIF, only 6,582 persons or 46 per cent actually availed themselves of this opportunity. In terms of value, these investors now collectively owned $3.2 billion worth of units and at a conversion rate of 40 units per $1,000 worth of bonds, this works out to approximately 128 million units subscribed for or approximately 63 per cent of the 204,000,000 units which comprise the CIF. The remaining 76,000,000 unsubscribed units were held by the government and available for conversion in the OTC market.
According to the Finance Minister as at September 30, 2022 the CIF had 6,227 unit holders. This means that over the life of the CIF, many of the eligible bond holders would have converted their bonds to units but subsequently sold them prior to the termination of the CIF.
What all this means is that the number of unitholders who will be receiving RFHL shares is considerably less than previously anticipated and as such any corresponding perceived risk just does not arise.
In closing, I just wish to commend those unitholders who were able to stay the course past ten (10) years and to wish them all the best for the New Year 2023 and beyond in their new role as RFHL shareholders/investors. .
Peter Permell heads the Clico Policyholders Group