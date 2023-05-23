WhiteRock considering regional development

MANAGING every aspect of a property can be burdensome for some owners.
And that is the reason WhiteRock Property Management Ltd was formed: to help make the process seamless, the company’s managing director George Anthony Laquis III told the Express Business.
The 24-year-old said WhiteRock is a full-service property management company, and one of the first in Trinidad and Tobago, offering services throughout every level of the real estate market.
“The company which is one year old has tailored its comprehensive service offering to meet the needs of its varying client base, including; commercial, residential, and investment properties, taking care of all the time-consuming and tedious tasks associated with property management, including tenant screening, rent collection, property maintenance, and legal issues,” Laquis said.
He highlighted that as a property management company with in-depth knowledge and expertise in the real estate market, the team helps property owners maximise their profits and protect their investments.
“We employ professional marketing and advertising strategies to attract quality tenants, resulting in lower vacancy rates and higher rental income. Our company has established relationships with reliable contractors, vendors, and service providers, ensuring prompt and efficient property maintenance and repairs,” the managing director explained.
He noted that the company currently serves clients with 260 units under management, including two homeowners’ associations and its client base include a variety of residential and commercial properties, ranging from single-family homes to large apartment complexes and shopping plazas.
“Most importantly, our comprehensive property management company provides peace of mind to property owners by handling emergencies, dealing with difficult tenants, and navigating complex legal and regulatory requirements. With our experience and expertise, WhiteRock will serve as a trusted partner for property owners, providing seamless management of your properties while delivering exceptional returns on investment,” Laquis remarked.
Even though the company is just a year old, the executive said WhiteRock Property has been able to expand its portfolio, with a steady influx of new business and the retention of satisfied clients who continue to entrust us with their properties.
“Moreover, our focus on internal growth and staff training has enabled us to build a solid and capable team to support our operations. We are proud to maintain a high occupancy rate of over 90 per cent across all rental properties. We have received consistently positive feedback, reflected in our above 4.9-star vacation rental property portfolio rating,” Laquis mentioned.
Asked how much the service cost a client, he said the company offers customised plans for each property owner based on their unique needs and requirements.
“Our pricing is based on a percentage of income for our properties, ensuring our costs align with the property’s success. Additionally, we provide on-demand services tailored to specific needs, priced according to the scope of work and time required,” Laquis outlined.
He said it is also important to note that there is no one-size-fits-all pricing structure, “as each property and owner’s needs are unique, and the company strives to provide personalised solutions that align with our client’s goals”.
As it pertains to eviction notices, Laquis said the company has only had to send one eviction notice to a tenant who unfortunately ignored the late payment notices; this tenant failed to rectify the situation, and the company had to proceed with the legal process of evicting them.
Challenges
Concerning challenges being encountered especially as a young and emerging entrepreneur, Laquis said his relative youth and limited experience constitute significant obstacles.
“Moreover, as a new company, I face the challenge of establishing a reputation and competing against more established enterprises that have already garnered years of business in the country. In addition to these hurdles, the property management field presents many moving parts, requiring deft multitasking and coordination to achieve success,” Laquis emphasised.
He continued “Building a high-performing team, training personnel on new software and systems, and ensuring proper usage of these tools pose further challenges that necessitate ongoing attention and effort.
Despite these obstacles, my team and I remain committed to learning and growing daily, continuously striving to overcome new challenges with excellent proficiency and ingenuity.”
Laquis said the property management company is considering expanding its operations to other countries in the region.
“Several of these islands are hotspots for tourism, and many foreign investors have shown considerable interest in the real estate sector, necessitating the services of capable property managers to oversee their investments and vacation rentals. We plan to expand to these other islands, capitalising on their significant opportunities,” he stressed.
Laquis said WhiteRock Property Management is utilising technology to streamline processes to increase efficiency and automate tasks such as rent collection, maintenance requests, and lease renewals, which saves time and minimises errors.
He noted that this country has room for growth in this area, and the company is working tirelessly to help lead the way.
“We have implemented various software and systems that have proven invaluable tools in our property management operations. Our portal app, for example, allows tenants and owners to carry out multiple tasks and transactions, from paying rent to submitting maintenance requests, all through a user-friendly, mobile-friendly interface.”
“This streamlines communication and helps us respond to any issues or concerns promptly and efficiently. By doing so, we provide a better experience for our clients and help drive growth and development in Trinidad and Tobago’s real estate market,” Laquis added.