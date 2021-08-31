AS majority State-owned First Citizens Bank (FCB) ponders whether to participate in the new Additional Public Offering of shares in publicly listed Barita Investments Ltd, dozens of financial executives in Jamaica are more concerned to find out the details of a company called Barita Finance.
Following last week’s commentary in this space, which was headlined Who is on Barita’s case? several Jamaican financial executives reached out to Express Business with these questions: Who controls Barita Finance and who benefits from its existence?
The investigation by this publication into Barita Finance began shortly after the April 28, 2021, publication of the first news article on the investment by FCBs wholly owned subsidiary, First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS), in Barita Investments Ltd in September 2020.
That investigation has uncovered the fact Barita Finance Ltd was incorporated in St Lucia under that island’s International Business Companies Act as an offshore company on November 29, 2018 by a registered agent named Hewanorra Corporate Services Ltd with the incorporation number 2018-00544.
The investigation also uncovered the fact that a company named 294 Inc was also incorporated in St Lucia under that island’s International Business Companies Act as an offshore company on November 29, 2018, by a registered agent named Hewanorra Corporate Services Ltd with the incorporation number 2018-00540.
Here is a rhetorical question: what is the statistical probability that Barita Finance and 294 Inc could be incorporated on the same island, under the same legislation, using the same registered agent and on the same day in November 2018 and NOT be even remotely or equitably/beneficially related?
And what is the probability that a company that is completely unrelated to Barita Investments could assume the Barita name in November 2018, when the original Barita has been in operation since 1977, when it was founded by the iconic stockbroker Rita Humphries-Lewin?
While those questions are pondered, the fact is that the Barita Investments 2020 annual report identified 294 Inc as holding 11 million shares in Barita Investments Ltd. The annual report also identifies Paul Simpson as being a connected person of 294 Inc.
It is established that Paul Simpson is connected to 294 Inc. If Barita Finance and 294 Inc were incorporated on the same day, by the same registered agent, on the same island, under the same legislation, is there a possibility that Paul Simpson is connected to Barita Finance?
It is impossible to answer that question because the basis of the success of an offshore island like St Lucia is that its registered agents maintain the secrecy of directors and shareholders of offshore companies.
What we do know about Paul Simpson is that he founded a company called Cornerstone Investments Holdings Limited, which was incorporated in St. Lucia on November 24, 2018, four days before both Barita Finance and 294 Inc.
Cornerstone is the company that was behind the friendly acquisition of 75 per cent of Barita Investments Ltd from Rita Humphries-Lewin and her husband for J$3 billion (US$22 million) in August 2018. That transaction was financed by a private placement of a bond arranged by Sagicor Investments Jamaica and equity capital from the Cornerstone shareholders.
Last Friday, August 27, the Cornerstone investment in Barita Investments was worth US$492 million (J$74 billion). What extraordinary feat of financial genius transformed an investment worth US$22 million in 2018 to one worth US$492 million just three years later!! That means the value of the Cornerstone investment in Barita Investments increased, in US dollar terms, by more than 20 times in three years. Such a return on investment is quite likely to be unprecedented in the history of the English-speaking Caribbean and rivals the investment returns that the founders of American tech giants like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook have achieved.
How did Cornerstone do it?
As previously reported in the Trinidad Express and the Express Business magazine, Barita Investments raised J$23.5 billion (about US$158 million) from two rights issues in 2019, an issue of preference shares in 2019 and the first APO in September 2020.
If Cornerstone, the 75 per cent shareholder of Barita Investments, did not participate in the two rights issues in 2019 and the APO in 2020, Cornerstone’s percentage shareholding in Barita Investments would have been diluted (reduced). It is a fact that Cornerstone today owns 74 per cent of Barita Investments.
Where did the Cornerstone shareholders get the money to invest over US$200 million to maintain their ownership position in Barita Investments at 74 per cent?
While offshore companies in St Lucia are not required to disclose their shareholders or directors, they are required to provide the company registry on the island with details of their loans. Those documents reveal that Barita Investments, the publicly listed company, lent large sums of money to Barita Finance, which is a private company.
On February 19, 2021, a document was filed with the St Lucia Companies Registry disclosing that Barita Finance entered into a debenture dated November 21, 2019 in favour of Barita Investments Ltd with respect to an 18-month US dollar, fixed-rate, secured investment bond Series B, Tranche A for J$4 billion (about US$27.5 million).
Barita Finance entered into a debenture in favour of Barita Investments dated June 17, 2020 with respect to a J$2 billion (about US$13.5 million) 18-month US dollar, fixed rate secured investment Bond Series B, Tranche A investment.
Barita Finance and Barita Investment also entered into a fiscal agency agreement, presumably to deal with the J$6 billion that Barita Finance borrowed from Barita Investments.
So if Barita Finance borrowed large sums of money from Barita Investments, what did Barita Finance do with that money? It turned around and lent it to Cornerstone.
Cornerstone Investment’s 2019 accounts, on page 15, indicate that Barita Finance lent Cornerstone US$26.3 million (J$102 billion) in two tranches: US$3.72 million and US$22.59 million. The Barita Finance short-term loans to Cornerstone were unsecured and attracted and interest rate of 4 per cent and were due to mature in September 2020.
A Sagicor Investments Ltd loan of US$3.49 million to Cornerstone, which was also short term, attracted a rate of interest of 6.75 per cent and was secured by the assignment of listed shares held at the Jamaica Central Securities Depository Limited stamped to cover $12.5 million.
How is it possible that an unsecured loan from Barita Finance pays a lower interest rate than an over-secured loan from another lender?
But note well, readers, that in response to a related question on the issue of a foreign exchange transaction, a securities analyst at Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission, in an email to me on May 5, wrote: “Kindly note that in Jamaica, two related parties (even where one party is a regulated financial institution) are legally permitted to enter into a contractual arrangement with each other as long as the said contractual arrangement is consummated at terms/fair value typically found in arrangements between independent parties.”