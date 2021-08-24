Who is on Barita’s case?

FINANCE Minister, Colm Imbert, hosted a news conference last week Monday, August 16, to update the country on a number of issues, including the Government-guaranteed loan programme for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and the “positive” aspects of the recent S&P rating review of T&T.
The author of this column took the opportunity to ask Mr Imbert two questions, one of which concerned the acquisition by majority State-owned FCB, through a wholly owned subsidiary, of the second largest blocks of shares in the Jamaican investment house, Barita Investments Ltd.
On that issue, the following is a verbatim transcript of the YouTube recording of the news conference on the issue of FCB’s investment in Barita:
Q: Were you given prior notice, and did you give approval, for the investment by the majority State-owned bank, First Citizens, in Barita Investments Ltd, last September?
A: That is not something I am required to give approval for.
I have noticed that you are on their case. I see you are writing articles about it all the time and I think the responses from First Citizens have been more than adequate. From what I am reading—I read in the papers today an article about this—they are saying they made a significant capital gain, the company (Barita) is doing very, very well. Their profits have increased by 80-something per cent.
So, from the First Citizens Bank perspective, it was a good investment. They have made money on it and it is yielding a good return. This is not something that I, as minister, would get involved with.
But what’s your particular interest in all of this? Anthony, what’s your particular interest in this Barita issue?
Q: Reporting. It’s the State-owned bank.
A: Is there something wrong with Barita?
Q: Not as far as I am aware. I just thought the State Enterprises Manual required the Minister of Finance to give approval for all investments overseas by majority State-owned companies.
A: There is some flexibility when it applies to banks. I mean if I were to interpret that along the strict lines that you are interpreting it, I think Republic Bank would have to do the same thing, not so?
So that what we expect that they would do—because they do report to us—is that they would exercise prudence; that they would exercise their fiduciary responsibilities. And that whatever they do, they get proper advice, expert advice. And that whatever investments they make are good investments.
But in terms of me as Minister of Finance having to approve every single investment that Republic Bank makes or First Citizens Bank makes, we don’t get into that level of micro management. Not with banks of that stature.
But, of course, if we see something wrong, we would intervene. We would make necessary adjustments, we would take the necessary action and so on.
But I did not have to approve that investment in Barita Investments.
But I see that FCB is giving a good account of themselves. They are answering you, strongly, firmly. So I suggest you keep asking them questions and you would get good answers out of them.
On their case?
I have written two articles on Barita Investments under my byline: in the April 28 and May 5 editions of the Express Business magazine. All of the other stories on Barita in the Express newspapers have been published without bylines. That makes it difficult, I believe, for Mr Imbert to determine the authorship of those articles. On the other hand, FCB’s investment in Barita Investments is a huge, transnational business story and as the head of One Caribbean Media’s Multimedia Business Unit, I take full responsibility for our coverage.
Also, I do not think it is an issue of the Trinidad Express being on the case of the FCB investment in Barita as much as ongoing interest in a developing business story that is likely to have a spectacular end result. Exactly how spectacular remains to be seen.
For those who are just entering the story, a group of Jamaican investors, operating through a company called Cornerstone Investments Holdings Ltd, made a 2018 takeover bid for Barita Investments Ltd, a company that was founded by trailblazing Jamaican stockbroker Rita Humphries-Lewin in 1977.
The Cornerstone Investments offer was for 100 per cent of Barita, but the offeror made clear that it only wished to acquire 75 per cent (some 304,407,618 shares) of the company. Those shares would have been purchased from Mrs Humphries-Lewin and her husband Karl Lewin, who between them owned 77.52 per cent of Barita at the time and would have been the subject of a lock-up agreement.
In a transaction that I believe was consummated on August 23, 2018, Cornerstone’s offer price for the 75 per cent stake of Barita was J$9.20 per share for a total consideration of J$3.076 billion. On Monday, August 23, 2021, Barita Investments closed at J$92.12, making the market capitalisation of the company J$101.93 billion and the Cornerstone investment worth about J$74.29 billion. That means that in almost exactly three years, the value of the Cornerstone investment in Barita increased by close to 25 times, in Jamaican dollar terms.
How did the Cornerstone investors, especially its founder Paul Simpson, manage to increase the value of their investment in Barita by 25 times, when for almost half of that period of 36 months, the company’s main market, Jamaica, was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic?
How is that possible?
How is it possible that Barita could increase its net profit by 83 per cent and its fees and commission income by 95 per cent for the nine-month period October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021?
Commenting on an aspect of the company’s performance for the quarter April 1 to June 30, one Jamaican finance executive told the new Jamaican publication Our Today: “Wow! One billion dollars in fees in three months. That means you have to be doing transactions in the $40 billion region. What were those transactions and who funded them? You should seek these answers from Barita, perhaps it can shed some more light on this and give you answers.”
Part of the reason for the spectacular performance of Barita has been its extraordinary success in raising new capital: the company raised about J$9 billion in 2019 by way of two non-renounceable rights issues and another J$1 billion by issuing 100 million preference shares at 4 per cent per year.
And then in September 2020, Barita raised another J$13.3 billion from an Additional Public Offering (APO) of shares, from which FCB, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Citizens Investment Services, acquired a 5 per cent stake (54,280,154 shares).
In its nine-month report, Barita outlined the uses that it deployed the J$13.3 billion:
• Seeding of alternative investment strategies*J$6 billion
• Investment banking underwriting*J$4.5 billion
• Expansion of trading operations*J$2.2 billion
• Technology overhaul and upgrade*J$300 million
• Footprint expansion*J$300 million
What are these alternative investment strategies that Barita spent J$6 billion (about US$40 million) on?
Something wrong?
By the time this commentary is published, it is very likely that Barita would have announced the price at which its new APO for up to 260 million new shares will be offered. As the second largest shareholder of Barita with a 6.1 per cent stake, the market expects FCB to increase its stake in the Jamaican company. My advice to the independent directors of FCB and the technocrats in the Ministry of Finance would be to ensure the local bank’s due diligence for both APOs is exceptionally rigourous.
As I told Mr Imbert when he asked me if there was anything wrong with Barita: “Not as far as I am aware.” But I would admit that my perception of the company’s financial performance, based on extensive and ongoing research, is that it is beyond belief and simply too good to be true. Need I say more?