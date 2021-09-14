Who owns Cornerstone Financial?

SINCE its April 28, 2021 edition, the Express Business magazine, and other Trinidad Express publications, have paid fairly close attention to the relationship between majority State-owned and publicly listed bank, First Citizens, and a publicly listed investment house in Jamaica, named Barita Investments Ltd.
At the centre of a complicated set of relationships among the Jamaican companies, is Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, which is a privately held investment holding company that owns about 75 per cent of Barita Investments Ltd.
On September 5, the Sunday Express reported that FCB lent Cornerstone Financial US$25 million sometime during the year ending September 30, 2020.
That loan raises many questions, including did Cornerstone Financial borrow money from FCB to fund its acquisition of shares in the September 2020 first Additional Public Offering of shares in the Cornerstone Financial subsidiary company, Barita Investments?
And if Cornerstone Financial did borrow money from FCB to fund its purchase of shares in Barita Investments, did Cornerstone Financial use its Barita Investments shares as collateral for that loan?
The Sunday Express sent questions to FCB on the issue of this US$25 million loan on September 3. The FCB chairman, Port of Spain attorney, Anthony Isidore Smart, confirmed on September 4, that he did receive the questions, which were also sent to the FCB chief executive, Karen Darbasie, and its corporate secretary Lindi Ballah-Tull. The bank, which has thousands of shareholders, did not respond to those questions.
But coming back to the issue of Cornerstone Financial, it began its life as an offshore company incorporated in St Lucia on November 24, 2017 and named FINTECH Capital Ltd.
On February 19, 2018, FINTECH Capital became Cornerstone Investment Holdings Ltd, which was still then incorporated as a St Lucian offshore company. The founder of the company was Paul Simpson.
On February 26, 2020, Cornerstone Investment Holdings Ltd was continued under the Companies Act of Barbados and its name was changed to Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd.
Quite helpfully, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) provides quarterly updates of the top 10 shareholders, directors’ shareholdings and the shares held by senior officers of all listed companies on the JSE. That is a practice that the T&T Stock Exchange should definitely and immediately adopt.
It is noteworthy that the JSE made two postings on August 13, 2021, pertaining to Barita Investments Ltd (BIL) and its parent company, Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd.
In one posting, BIL advised that the report of its directors’ shareholding for the period ending September 30, 2020, “has been revised due to an inadvertent omission of connected party information, which was correctly included in both a letter to the JSE in October 2020 and the company’s annual report for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020.”
In the other August 13, 2021 filing, it was revealed that the connected party information that was inadvertently omitted from Barita Investments’ posting on November 13, 2020, included disclosures, for the first time, of Cornerstone founder Paul Simpson’s connected parties.
Barita Investments’ third quarter report, for the period ending June 30, 2021, disclosed that Tanya Gray, 294 Inc and Productive Active Solutions Ltd were connected to Mr Simpson.
Recall that 294 Inc is the offshore company that Mr Simpson would have had incorporated in St Lucia on November 29, 2018, by registered agent Hewanorra Corporate Services Ltd with the registration number 28-00540. On that same day, by the same registered agent, a St Lucian offshore company named Barita Finance was incorporated with the registration number 2018-00544.
What of Productive Active Solutions Ltd, which was revealed as being connected to Paul Simpson, for the first time, on August 13, 2021, in the JSE filing?
Productive Active Solutions Ltd was incorporated in St Lucia as an offshore company on April 25, 2018. Its registration number is 2018-00114.
In a Notice of Directors dated February 26, 2020, Mr Simpson is listed as one of four directors of Productive Active Solutions Ltd. The other directors are Arnold Aiken, Hugh Coore and James Godfrey.
A February 10, 2020 Certificate of Incumbency document filed by the St Lucia registered agent, Financial and Corporate Services Ltd, indicated Productive Active Solutions Ltd was one of 13 shareholders of Cornerstone Investments Holdings Ltd.
That company, Cornerstone Investments, as mentioned above, was renamed Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd when it was redomiciled to Barbados from St Lucia on February 26, 2020.
It is noteworthy that Productive Active Solutions owned 21,604,480 shares in Cornerstone and Paul Anthony Simpson, in his own name, owned 800,000 shares.
The JSE Main Market Rule Book states that persons are deemed to be connected to a director or senior manager of a listed company if they are: the spouse; minor children and business partner of the director and senior manager.
And someone is deemed to be connected to a director/senior manager if they are “bodies corporate of which the director/senior manager and/or persons connected with together have control.”
Control of a corporation is the holding of shares which carry 50 per cent or more of the voting rights in the corporation.
The August 13, 2021, JSE filing means, therefore, that Mr Simpson owns, at a minimum, more than 50 per cent of Productive Active Solutions Ltd, which owns nearly 43 per cent of Cornerstone.
The owners of the listed and outstanding shares of Cornerstone, according to the Certificate of Incumbency document, which Express Business has seen, are as follows:
Who owns Cornerstone Financial
Name of shareholder Number of shares % of total shares
• Paul Anthony Simpson 800,000 1.58%
• Productive Active Solutions 21,604,480 42.91%
• Sagicor Investments Jamaica 2,265,520 4.49%
• Nigel Chen See 5,202,994 10.33%
• Hugh Robinson Coore 2,423,804 4.81%
• Duncan Stewart 2,000,000 3.97%
• Jacqueline Stewart-Lechler 2,000,000 3.97%
• James Angel Godfrey 1,710,000 3.39%
• Phillip Lee 4,001,100 7.94%
• Mark Myers 2,900,000 5.76%
• Mark Minott 760,007 1.50%
• Carl Bruce 1,250,000 2.48%
• Arnold George Aiken 3,427,100 6.80%
• TOTAL 50,345,005
By my calculation, therefore, if Productive Active Solutions is a connected party of Paul Anthony Simpson, then Mr Simpson owns a significant stake in Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd. Not only is Mr Simpson the Cornerstone Financial founder and vice chairman, he may also be its largest single shareholder.