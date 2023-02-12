Who will bear the cost?

Who will bear the costs of climate change?
This was the question posed by former minister of finance Mariano Browne during his presentation at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (Lok Jack GSB) on Thursday at the AMCHAM T&T seminar on Climate Change and COP 27.
The event, which was also hosted by the Institute of International Relations and The University of the West Indies, focused on the need for unified Caribbean leadership to treat with climate change.
Browne, who is also the CEO of Lok Jack GSB said under current business policies, especially in the Caribbean, not much thought is given to “negative externalities”.
“Negative externalities, what it really means is literally everything we do is not encapsulated in the purchase price of the item. For instance, if we buy a bottle of water or we buy a car, then the cost we think of is only what we pay for it. Meanwhile, other costs arise after: the costs of maintenance, the cost of decommissioning, and in climate change and sustainability, the cost of decommissioning and removing waste is what we look to,” Browne said.
In keeping with this example he noted that there were millions of plastic bottles in Trinidad and Tobago, many of which are not disposed of properly; these find their way into various drains and watercourses.
“So because this item has not been decommissioned properly, it will find its way into waterways which adds to our problems, particularly in the rainy seasons, where we have micro events, and we see flooding as water comes into particular areas due to the presence of debris such as these bottles.
So the negative externalities are now on the State and on the individuals who may be affected by flooding.
And under our current models, a lot of companies don’t see themselves as having responsibility for decommissioning.
And the reality is plastic waste doesn’t seem to have a price. So the question now becomes how to change that to become more in tune to the goals of conservation and how that affects climate change, because what we are doing is we are burdening ourselves, the future, and our grandchildren.
It’s a matter of interest and our vested commercial interests, and it needs to be addressed,” Browne said.
He noted that while many individuals, companies, and even policymakers always talk about the importance of climate change, very few people seem to be taking active stances to mitigate it.
This he submitted, was due to the costs that would be associated with the necessary policies and equipment needed to make a significant impact.
“The bottom line is, we don’t want to make changes. Yes, we will talk about it, and how climate change is important to us.
We understand it’s about our destruction, effectively. But it’s difficult for us to come to terms with that especially when we talk about growth and development. Now climate change advocates will put a spin on it.
Saying we should have sustainable growth and development. But that sustainability, that’s an additional costing that we have not factored into our business models, yet. Locally and regionally,” Browne noted.
To this end, he said that the Arthur Lok Jack school was introducing a course in March which would deal with sustainability through conscious capitalism.
“The critical issue is the differences in interests at political levels, corporate levels, and the individual.
It requires changes in behaviour from all of us, at all levels, and as such it will have an impact on how much it costs us, especially in this region, and our way of life.
And that’s when the rubber hits the road. That’s when you see the difficulties. Who is going to pay? Who is going to bare the costs of climate change? So how as a country will we address those issues? Because these are the issues we have to face, not only from an investment point of view and how to make investment patterns more sustainable but also how we deal with waste in terms of our requirements and what we have signed up for (via international treaties) and how that impacts us, and our way of life.
It is a hard conversation, but it is one we need to have, and we need to find solutions to, fast,” Browne said.