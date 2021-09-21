Why did Republic snub Cornerstone?

LAST week, in this space, under the headline “Who owns Cornerstone Financial?” the Express Business magazine reported that the largest single shareholder of Cornerstone Financial was a company called Productive Active Solutions Ltd. By my calculation, that company owns 21,604,480 shares of the 50,345,005 shares that Cornerstone Financial has issued. That means Productive Active Solutions owns 42.91 per cent of Cornerstone Financial.
Productive Active Solutions was identified in an August 13, 2021 filing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange website as being a connected party to Paul Anthony Simpson, along with 294 Inc and Tanya Gray.
Productive Active Solutions was incorporated in St Lucia as an offshore company on April 25, 2018. And, by the way, a company called Productive Active Solutions USA was incorporated as a foreign profit corporation in Miami, Florida on April 28, 2021. Its two directors are Paul Simpson and Gavin Jordan of 15 St Lucia Way, Kingston 5, Jamaica.
Two days after Productive Active Solutions was incorporated as an offshore company in St Lucia, that is on April 27, 2018, a high-ranking executive of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (Republic) wrote to the then Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, Brian Wynter.
In that letter, Republic informed Jamaica’s central bank that it proposed to acquire a 35 per cent stake in Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Ltd. That company is described on the Cornerstone website as being the counterpart of the St Lucia-incorporated company, Cornerstone Investments Holdings Ltd. That company (CIHL) became Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd when it was transferred from St Lucia to Barbados on February 26, 2020.
Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Ltd is a privately held investment holding company whose shareholders are described as captains of industry across the Caribbean, according to the Cornerstone website. “Its principal focus is creating shareholder value through investing in high growth and undervalued companies, mergers and acquisitions.”
In the subject of the letter, Republic requested that Mr Wynter grant T&T’s largest financial institution a “no objection confirmation” or approval to acquire the 35 per cent stake in Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica. The approval of the Bank of Jamaica was necessary because the principal asset of this Cornerstone was the marchant bank, MF&G Trust & Finance Ltd.
The Republic letter to the Bank of Jamaica indicated that Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Ltd is a privately held investment holding company established in April 2015 with an 80 per cent shareholding in MF&G Trust & Finance Ltd. MF&G was a licensed Jamaican merchant bank, which was primarily involved in lease financing across Jamaica, the letter indicated.
According to a Jamaica Observer story published on May 5, 2019, Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Ltd acquired the 80 per cent majority stake in MF&G in December 2016 and in February 2019, it acquired the remaining 20 per cent, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.
Republic said it proposed to pay a total transaction cost of US$22 million for the 35 per cent stake in Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica.
Republic also proposed to structure the shareholding as a US$15 million direct investment for 25 per cent of the common equity of the company and a US$7 million convertible loan with an option to convert into common shares constituting a further 10 per cent of Cornerstone’s equity at any time during the term of the loan facility.
The 35 per cent acquisition of Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica by Republic would have involved the issuance of 8,781,231 new shares in Cornerstone at US$2.51 per share (equal to TT$17).
By my calculation, Republic’s proposed acquisition of 35 per cent of Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica for US$22 million valued the entire company at about US$63 million.
Why no deal?
Why did Republic not go forward with proposal to acquire Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Ltd?
The Republic executive team received approval from the board of the bank to proceed with the acquisition of shares in the Jamaican company.
The local bankers had also, quite obviously, negotiated a mutually agreeable consideration for the 35 per cent stake in the company.
Thorough due diligence would have been conducted on the asset as part of arriving at the price of the shares.
Indeed, Republic even went as far as to write to the Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, which indicates to me that the transaction was very close to being signed, sealed and delivered.
So why did Republic back out?
On Monday morning, the following email was sent to the Republic executive whose signature is on the April 27, 2018 letter to Governor Wynter:
“As you may know, I have been paying attention to the relationship between FCB and Barita Investments recently.
In the course of my inquiries, I was told that RFHL proposed in April 2018 to acquire 35 per cent of Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Ltd for a total consideration of US$22 million.
If the transaction had come to pass, it would have given RFHL a substantial shareholding in a company that has a majority stake in a licensed merchant bank in Jamaica.
Questions:
• Why was this transaction not consummated?
• When did RFHL decide not to proceed with the transaction?
• When you reflect on this transaction, do you look back in regret or gratitude?
• Does RFHL still have plans to enter the Jamaican market?”