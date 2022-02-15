Why retirement planning is important

FOR MOST people, retirement is a milestone in their lives where they look forward to the freedom of not having the daily grind of work and the excitement that comes from planning each day exactly how they want it to be.
Picture yourself at the end of your working years. You are well equipped financially to handle all your expenses, treat yourself to some fine dining and treat your spouse to a long transatlantic cruise.
Now, imagine yourself in retirement with the commitments of bill payments, university fees and home repair expenses. In this scenario, you are struggling financially, and you are not able to enjoy the lifestyle you maintained during your working years. To make matters worse, you are faced with a mountain of medical expenses.
The need for this type of foresight comes from:
1. The risk of inflation. This risk is real and is one that can erode savings over time. Prudent investing in secure investment products that are specifically designed as inflationary hedges will minimise this risk.
2. Protect against unforeseen events and large expenses in post-retirement years. This likely applies to large ticket items such as mortgages, which should be fully repaid in advance of retirement.
3. Advancing years and declining health go hand in hand. One of the main measures to consider in planning for retirement is catering for increased health services needs as we get older.
When to begin…
To earn a bigger payday during retirement, planning should start with your first paycheck. However, just because planning hasn’t begun at age 20 there is no need to despair. With retirement at the age of 60, we can assume that the individual over the life of employment should have:
• 480 paychecks to retirement, should they begin planning at age 20
• 360 paychecks to retirement, should they begin planning at age 30 and
• 240 paychecks to retirement, should they begin planning at age 40
The earlier the start date, the less stressful retirement planning becomes.
Alternative sources of income
As it usually turns out, your company pension will not be sufficient to cater for all your needs if you live for 25 or 30 years after retirement. As such, alternative sources of income are paramount to maintaining the lifestyle you had before retirement. Perhaps you are an excellent baker or handy at carpentry, you can prepare yourself to rely on these skills for additional income when you are no longer at the office.
Retirement Expenses
You will need to consider a few factors, since expenses may vary according to your commitments, social lifestyle, and healthcare requirements. Planning will help you to minimise the negative effects of inflation when the prices of goods and services increase over time.
Retirement Confidence
While the financial preparedness aspect of retirement planning is critical, researchers have found retirement confidence plays a significant role in your preparation.
Recent research suggests that those who calculated their retirement fund needs had more savings, higher levels of confidence in medical insurance, higher household income and better health.
In addition, persons who received financial education and advice had higher levels of retirement confidence than others. For persons nearer to retirement, it was felt that retirement confidence was affected by other variables such as talking with family members, researching wealth management in retirement, knowledge of retirement issues and home equity planning.
It is clear that you will need to prepare yourself in several ways so that you are confident in your ability to live a comfortable life while in retirement.
Keep in mind that you will need to start planning as early as possible to ensure that you can deal with the life events during retirement. The retirement years can be very challenging and can be staggeringly expensive. And please, don’t ignore your psychological preparedness.
Start planning now
Fortune magazine published a study showing people with written plans end up with an average five times the amount of money at retirement as those with no written plans. Similarly, Harvard Business School published a study on goal setting and found that 83 per cent of persons surveyed don’t have clearly defined goals; 14 per cent have goals but they aren’t written down; only 3 per cent have goals committed in writing.
After a 30-year follow up, the conclusion was that the 3 per cent of persons with written goals earned an astounding 10 times the amount of the 83 per cent group that failed to clearly define their goals.
The conclusion is quite clear: you must plan your retirement so that you can enjoy it in comfort.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Member and Signature Sponsor 2021, the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation for contributing this article.