Kwesi Charles

Shift happens! As a millennial, I will never forget what it was like to hear the dial up sound of the internet especially on a packed Friday night and feel the sadness when the MSN Messenger icons color stayed maroon and not green........a 12year old today will never know the sound of WiFi.

Shift happens! In a changing environment, some companies succeed while others don’t. As a business leader it is always important to ask yourself why? Is it product, mindset, data…what is it? A good case study for shift survival is Microsoft which is one of the few companies which has maintained its Top 10 of Top 100 Most Valuable Companies by Market Capitalisation. 

Why shift happens

