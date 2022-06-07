Will 9th Summit succeed or fail?

THE possibility that the Ninth Summit of the Americas, taking place in Los Angeles, California, USA, from June 6-10, would make meaningful progress seems limited already, although this should be an opportunity for dialogue and building partnerships in a time of global crises.
As host, the US can determine which Heads of State and Government will be invited to the Summit in accordance with democracy criteria agreed in 2001. As it did for President Biden’s December 2021 Summit on Democracy, it has been signalled that the US will not be inviting all Heads of State and Government of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).
For this Summit, it will be excluding three—President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, and President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba. This exclusion has ignited opposition in the LAC.
As President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico has said, this is a Summit of the Americas and should be inclusive. Heads of State and Government, including Mexico, have been threatening not to attend.
Regarding Canada, the White House readout of a conversation between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 6 indicates that they discussed the Summit of the Americas and their shared priorities on goals, such as green and equitable growth in the hemisphere.
So, it seems Canada intends to be there. I would not doubt that Canada has its own issues to raise.
The White House and the State Department have been on a mission to persuade Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Heads to attend the Summit—Vice President Kamala Harris, the President’s wife, Jill Biden, and others were dispatched to specific capitals to encourage attendance.
It now appears, after these demarches that Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, will be attending. It appears the US would accept a lower level delegation from Cuba. President Diaz-Canel has said he will not attend under any circumstances.
The controversy extends to the countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) where Heads have also raised their concern about the lack of inclusion in Summit invitees and it is said that the Heads are being lobbied by Washington. Although some countries have signalled their intention to attend, it is still not certain that all 14 Caricom countries will be present. At least one Head is not planning to attend.
Bigger issues
This controversy over attendance is most unfortunate at this time of world crises, which should be on the agenda—continuing Covid-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, rising inflation, food insecurity, climate change, and prospects for economic recovery.
At the hemispheric level specifically, other critical issues include Haiti, migration, trade and investment, and security, including gun control. The lack of gun control in the US is a problem for many countries in this hemisphere. In addition, the Summit allows discussion on the status of democracy, which is threatened not only in the LAC, but also clearly in the US. There is reason for concern in Canada as well.
As pointed out in the Hill publication, failure of this Summit is not without its consequences for the US. It would highlight the divisions between the US and its neighbours, and would further open the door to other powers, not just China, but also Russia and even India, to challenge the US in what it considers its sphere of influence.
The US is not required to like all governments in the hemisphere or to agree with their policies, but to borrow from Winston Churchill, it is always better to jaw-jaw,—to promote dialogue.
This Summit should be a welcomed opportunity for dialogue. Now, more than ever, should be a time for building bridges, and not walls, in this hemisphere, and for creating situations which foster the growth of democracy. Creating and strengthening partnerships should be a priority. Illegal migrants would not flood into the US, if it did more to support development in the LAC countries.
* Elizabeth Morgan, who writes for CMC, is a specialist in international trade policy and international politics.