This week, we at Bourse review the performance of both the local and international fixed-income market for 2019 and consider the investor outlook for bonds in the year ahead.
Low yields, excess liquidity,
low inflation persist
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago maintained its repo rate at 5.00 per cent in December 2019, unchanged since September 2018. The MPC cited (i) “shifts in external conditions” as trade and geopolitical tensions soften, (ii) growth in the domestic energy sector with petrochemicals registering a year on year (y-o-y) increase of 23.3 per cent, and (iii) the contraction of private sector and business credit 4.3 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively, while consumer credit grew 5.9 per cent as reasons for the decision.
Excess Liquidity continues to grow in the financial system with Commercial Bank Excess Reserves up roughly 56 per cent or TT$1.95B y-o-y. The substantial growth in excess liquidity, among other factors, contributed to generally low bond yields. The Trinidad and Tobago Treasury Yield Curve trended mostly lower with some buoyancy in the medium term. The most notable changes occurred at the 2-year yield, which declined 0.54 per cent to 2.56 per cent in December 2019 from 3.10 per cent in December 2018, while the 15-year yield advanced 0.20 per cent, reaching 5.30 per cent from 5.10 per cent for the same period.
Headline Inflation - the rate at which prices increase - fell from 1.4 per cent in January 2019 to 0.3 per cent in November 2019. Inflation typically erodes the real return - the return on an investment adjusted for inflation - for investors as rising cost of living wears away gains. This current reported low inflation environment would have enhanced the attractiveness of local bond markets, while also contributing to ‘depressed’ yields.
International Bond Markets Advance
In an about-turn of events, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) three times in 2019, instead of the two interest rate hikes initially anticipated. The US Fed cut US interest rates in July 2019, the first time since the financial crisis in 2008. The US Fed has since paused on increasing rates. The surprise cuts in rates throughout 2019 supported strong price advances and drops in yield across most international bond markets.
Emerging Market
Bond Prices climb
Investors in Investment Grade (IG) and High Yield (HY) US dollar-denominated Emerging Market (EM) bonds experienced positive returns to their portfolio for 2019. IG bonds provided total returns of around 14.0 per cent, while HY bonds delivered 4.9 per cent for 2019, as compared to the negative Total Returns of -1.1 per cent and -4.7 per cent for IG and HY bonds, respectively, for 2018.
Trinidad and Tobago US dollar-denominated bonds were no exception, despite a credit rating downgrade by S&P Global Rating (S&P) in July 2019 from BBB+ to BBB. The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s US dollar-denominated bond due 2026 (TRITOB 2026) yield fell from 5.38 per cent in December 2018 to 3.05 per cent in December 2019, with a commensurate increase in market price. Local quasi-sovereign firms’ US dollar debt yields - including Trinidad Generation Unlimited’s bond due 2027 and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago’s bond due 2036 (NGCTT 2036) - fell as well from 5.8 per cent and 6.3 per cent in December 2018 to 4.1 per cent and 5.4 per cent in December 2019, respectively.
New issues of T&T US dollar bonds in 2019 included Trinidad Petroleum Holding Company Ltd’s US$570 million bond due 2026 (TPHLTT 2026) in June 2019. This bond was utilised to partially repay the company’s outstanding debt due August 2019 and May 2022. The Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago also issued a new US$300 million aggregate principal bond due 2029 (TSTT 2029) in October of 2019. The bond, rated BB- by S&P and B2 by Moody’s, was oversubscribed, paying investors a coupon rate of 8.875 per cent per annum.
In addition to lower US interest rates, greater clarity on geopolitical uncertainties such as the US-China trade war and Brexit bolstered investor confidence. While fears of a US recession briefly led to an inversion of the US Treasury Yield Curve, concerns waned towards the end of 2019.
Investing in 2020
Fixed income opportunities for investors with TT dollars were relatively few and far between in 2019. 2020, however, promises to bring more new opportunities to local bond investors. The Minister of Finance mentioned several new issues during the budget presentation in October 2019, including a second NIF bond, a TT$1 billion, 5-year Housing Bond at a rate of 4.5 per cent and TT$3 billion in Government VAT Bonds at a rate of 1.5 per cent for 5 years. The Tobago Hose of Assembly (THA) was also granted approval to raise financing utilising bonds amounting to TT$300 million.
Internationally, the low interest rate environment is likely to persist into 2020, making investors’ search for returns more challenging. Investors seeking USD fixed income opportunities may wish to consider their investment horizon and risk tolerance in addition to examining the credit quality and liquidity of bond issues when investing. Investors should consult a trusted and experienced adviser, such as Bourse, to make better-informed decision.
