Will NIB ‘monetise’ its investments?

LAST Saturday, the Trinidad Express reported that Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance (TTMF) and the Home Mortgage Bank (HMB) had been given the greenlight to merge their operations—a move that was floated about ten years ago by Winston Dookeran when he was the minister of finance.
On the face of it, this is a significant and welcome development that should bring benefits, in particular, to the customers of the two mortgage institutions.
As the TTMF and the HMB said in regulatory filings last week: “The merger is intended to achieve business synergies between HMB and TTMF resulting in increased returns to the shareholders of each entity, an improved service to customers and an enhanced entity for the benefit of employees and creditors.”
This is a commendable move because the entity that stands to benefit the most, I think, is the National Insurance Board (NIB), T&T’s social insurance provider. The NIB owns 100 per cent of the HMB and 51 per cent of TTMF. The 49 per cent balance of TTMF is owned by the Government, through Corporation Sole.
The primary benefit to the NIB of the merger would come from a reduction in the costs associated with operating one merged entity rather than two separate companies.
The regulatory filings on the merger make it clear that the HMB is going to be absorbed by the TTMF through:
• A restructuring of the shareholding of the HMB such that TTMF will become HMB’s sole shareholder;
• An allotment of shares of TTMF to the National Insurance Board; and
• The subsequent liquidation of HMB, with the distribution of assets of HMB to TTMF.
The merged entity would only need one board of directors, one CEO, one CFO, one accounts department, one human resources department and so on. There is no doubt that the HMB employees directly engaged in the company’s work of packaging mortgages into bonds that can be sold to local institutions, companies and individuals will be retained. HMB has 30 employees, according to its 2020 annual report, and therefore appropriate and acceptable arrangements should be made with the employees who are not going to be part of the merged entity.
But, apart from the cost synergies that will result from the merger, the NIB would benefit even more if the Government were to greenlight an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares in the merged entity.
Speaking on Monday at a virtual news conference, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, said the NIB had been talking about an IPO of shares in the merged entity.
“The thing they have to do first is the merger because that is what has been stymied for the last several years. There was not clarity in the direction they wanted to go in.
“I made a submission to Cabinet last year and it was approved. And there is a proposal on the part of the NIB to do an IPO.”
If there is an IPO of what has previously been called the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Bank (TTMB), that would certainly encourage a whole wave of new money to be invested in it.
Assuming that the IPO of TTMB shares is properly marketed and appropriately priced, there is every likelihood that it would be as successful as the FCB IPO, which was launched in July 2013, at a price of $22 a share. On Monday, FCB’s share price was $50, meaning the share price of the majority State-owned bank has increased by 127 per cent in eight years.
The issue of an IPO was raised, in this space, in the June 30 edition of Express Business.
In that commentary, the following point was made: “In 2020, the combination of the two entities had assets totalling $7.54 billion and after-tax profits of $169 million. An appropriately priced IPO would raise $1.5 billion for the NIB and for the Government and would result in a new share to be held by institutions, companies and individual investors.
“The proceeds of the IPO could be redeployed into new investments, especially if some of T&T’s large, private family-owned businesses decide to go public.”
The June 30 commentary, which was headlined ‘Can the NIB be ‘saved’? also suggested that the NIB should monetise its shareholdings of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd and Massy Holdings.
The NIB is Massy’s largest shareholder with 19,801,051 shares, according to its 2020 annual report, of the group’s issued share capital of 98,342,382 shares, or 20.13 per cent
The opportunity for the NIB to monetise its stake in Massy may present itself in the next few months as the company’s chairman, Robert Bermudez, signalled in the group’s third quarter financial report that it is “looking at January 2022 to operationalise the cross-listing.”
If the NIB were to sell half of its current stake in Massy, which would be 9,900,525 shares, when the company cross-lists on the Jamaica Stock Exchange early next year, it would raise at least US$120 million, based on Monday’s Massy share price of $82 a share.
Why should the NIB be looking to monetise its investments?
The June 30th commentary concluded that the NIB was in a “hole” based on the fact that its contribution income was increasing at a much slower pace than its benefit expenditure.
NIB’s contribution income grew by 9.95 per cent from $4.261 billion in 2015 to $$4.68 billion in 2020, while its benefit expenditure increased by 26.92 per cent from $4.215 billion to $5.350 billion in 2020.
The $665 million gap between the NIB’s benefit expenditure and its contribution income for its 2020 financial year, which ended on June 30, 2020, came at a time when the worldwide pandemic significantly affected global markets, equities in particular.
Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, in his statement on the NIB to Parliament on June 25, said the following:
“As at June 30, 2020, the market value of the investment portfolio of the NIBTT decreased by 0.44 per cent to around $27.7 billion, from $27.9 billion in 2019. This decrease was mainly attributable to approximately $120 million in unrealised losses; with equity and fixed income portfolios accounting for $10 million and $87 million respectively of these unrealised losses.
“The worldwide pandemic significantly affected global markets in 2020, as equities in particular experienced the steepest declines since the global financial crisis.
“As such, the NIBTT’s net investment yield experienced a decline from 8.1 per cent in fiscal year 2019 to 4.4 per cent in fiscal year 2020. The decrease in the NIBTT’s portfolio was further impacted by withdrawals of $950 million from the investments cash account to support the shortfall between expenditure and contribution income.”
What better way to climb out of a hole than to launch an IPO and sell into Massy’s cross-listing in Jamaica.