Will others follow Antigua’s abolition of work permits?

MINISTRY of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon says she is disappointed with the “blanket statements” made by Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee about food prices not being likely to drop any time soon.

Gopee-Scoon also reminded consumers that they have the power of choice when it comes to purchasing items they may find to be unfairly priced.

She was speaking during an interview on i95.5fm yesterday morning.