Will Tobago Jazz be an economic succe$$?

The Tobago Jazz Experience can significantly impact the sister isle’s economy in the coming years, says organiser John Arnold.
Arnold says the festival’s “great potential” rings true in their 2023 title: “Much More Than Music”. The post-pandemic return of Tobago Jazz comes off at venues across the island from April 20 to 23.
American Grammy Award-winning R&B quartet Boyz II Men, Jamaican pop hit maker Koffee (Mikayla Simpson) and reggae veterans Everton Blender (Everton Williams) and Richie Spice (Richell Bonner) lead a cast that also includes a number of local jazz favourites. Acclaimed T&T jazz guitarist Theron Shaw, saxophonist Tony Paul and singer Vaughnette Bigford are all on the bill.
Tobago-born gospel star Blessed Messenger (Tyronne Walters) and Positive (Joel Murray) and soca acts Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxhill) and Nailah Blackman are also on the festival’s growing line-up.
Arnold says when assessing the financial viability of the festival there are two critical components to consider.
“We know from the economic aspect what the festival tourism model does. We have Carnival, Tobago Heritage and we have, jazz, but we have to see it as two separate kinds of festivals. The indigenous, for the people, which tourists can come to, but it’s really for the people to see what we are doing to preserve our culture.
“Jazz is not an indigenous festival. It’s about getting international visitors to come here. And once they come here for the music, then they can engage with all Tobago has to offer. The hummingbirds at Shurland (Nature Park), the bioluminescent algae, the Nylon Pool, the forest reserve. Apart from the beach, there are so many other things to Tobago. That’s why we are pushing the angle of much more than music,” Arnold explain.
Where are the tourists?
Critics have questioned the ability of the festival to achieve that vision and attract large international audiences from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Arnold counters that while “it is true 65 per cent of their audience comes from Trinidad” the number of international visitors has been increasing. The Carnbee-born musician/music promoter says developing “attractive accommodation and activities” goes hand in hand with increasing the number of extra-regional visitors.
“One of the challenges we have to address in the coming years is adequate accommodation.
“We have to think accommodation for that 65 per cent, plus artistes and other visitors. Of course, what we really want is something that really belongs to international arrivals. Invest more money in a festival where you are bringing in high power artistes. What we are doing with limited resources, is still packaging a festival that becomes attractive,” he said.
Showcasing the world class talent on the island has also attracted music scouts and record label execs to the festival, Arnold added.
“There is a lot more Tobagonian talent now, that speaks to quality international standard like a Sharon Phillips, that now have a platform to showcase their ability. They have prompted international talent scouts to come down and see what they are doing. This year we are featuring 12 to 14 Tobago artistes on the show, that’s big for Tobago. Not just exposure and visibility but allowing the artistes to hone their skills on an international platform,” Arnold said.
No waste of forex
Arnold defended the decision to spend US currency on talent for the show given the country’s foreign exchange challenges.
“We have three artistes from the US the major one being Boyz II Men so we are managing on that front well. We have some Caribbean artistes, three regional artistes. But beyond that the cast all comes from Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have to see it (foreign exchange spend) as an investment. We planned and got the currency, and if we get that 35 per cent of the visitors coming from region and abroad it would augur well for our bottom line,” Arnold said.
Arnold says ticket sales for the upcoming showcase have been excellent and predicted they would “easily recoup a substantial amount of money” invested.
“It wouldn’t be in foreign currency, but we will make the money. Then one must look at the spin off. Even the foreign acts coming here I’m sure they will account for some foreign spend. I don’t know we can quantify it like this, but I think we have to keep trying to build the festival and the return speaks to that,” he said.
Arnold called for greater public sector buy-in, saying “government has a responsibility beyond infrastructure to invest in tourism”.
“We can’t look at it as just expenditure, but also look at it as an investment. Government has a responsibility to produce roads and hospitals, but they also have a responsibility to invest in tourism. You have to use the music and artistes that allow people to look and make a decision about coming to your show, he said.
Arnold insisted his team at Tobago Festivals Commission has spent the last six months meeting with and communicating their vision to sponsors. Long-term sponsorship buy-in is crucial to growing the Tobago Jazz Experience and fulfilling its potential, he said.
“I think one of the things we did over the last four months is meet with several sponsors. Sponsors are looking for more strategic alliances, but also long-term relationships. That’s what we want to do. We have so many new sponsors coming on board this year and a lot of them with ‘kind’ as opposed to cash, we know everybody is complaining about cash. I think it augurs well to how we talk about the future. Its critical in these alliances and collaborations to talk long term,” he said.
Arnold pointed to Caribbean Airlines as one such corporate intangible that is crucial to the success of the festival.
“We requested mote flights and I like the response from them to really do their best to increase and work with us. Without the transport it could create a problem,” Arnold concluded.
[End]
(box)
2023 Tobago Jazz Experience Schedule
April 20: Gospel Night – Shaw Park Complex featuring Blessed Messenger, Positive, Samuel Medas and Jonathan Nelson 6 p.m.
April 22: Jazz on the Beach – Mount Irvine Bay Resort 12 p.m.
April 22: Speyside Jazz – Speyside Recreational Grounds – Richie Spice, Everton Blender, Sekon Sta, Nailah Blackman, Gardah Knight, KMC – 5 p.m.
April 23: International Night – Dwight Yorke Stadium – Boyz II Men, Koffee, Tony Paul, Vaughnette Bigford, Theron Shaw, Sharon Phillips, Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra – 4 p.m.