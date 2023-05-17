Marvin Gonzales

Left to right: Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales,

Minister of Planning and Development Penelope Beckles and Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador Peter Cavendish,following the workshop presentation on the Strategy for Wind Power Generation, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel yesterday.

Photo: Jermaine Cruickshank

THE proper legislative framework must be implemented before moving forward with wind energy generation, according to Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales.

Gonzales, speaking to reporters following the Energy Chamber’s workshop presentation on the Strategy for Wind Power Generation, at the Hyatt Regency yesterday, said that a clear policy and legislative framework must be put in place to allow wind and solar energy to be effective in this country.

“Your licensing regime must be very clear. The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) framework must also be clear. Therefore, the necessary amendments must be made and all of the policy framework must be settled, so that your international partners can have a clear idea as to the direction the country wants to go, so they can make the necessary investments,” Gonzales said.

He noted a project such as this is a very expensive undertaking and international investors would not invest if the Government is not settled from a policy and legislative framework.

“Our ministries have made tremendous strides, between the last two to three years and we have been working with the Ministry of Planning and Development, the Ministry of Energy, and other stakeholders where several legislative and policy frameworks have been worked upon. The work came at a good time as it fits squarely on what we plan to do in the coming months in terms of settling on the feeding tariff arrangements,” the minister said.

According to Gonzales the rate review currently being conducted by the RIC is very critical, as the rates being charged are heavily subsidised by the Government and that is not attractive for investors, as it would take a lot of money to invest in wind and solar.

The minister also mentioned that the Government is undertaking a comprehensive look at the licensing framework and regime, so citizens who may wish to generate their electricity via wind or solar would be able to do so in a seamless fashion.

Gonzales said this policy should be ready in the new fiscal year which begins in October.

“The policy does not require any massive legislation, so I would say very early in the new financial year that a licensing regime would be in place,” the minister added.

Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles, who spoke at the workshop, said by harnessing the full power of the wind, this country can generate substantial amounts of clean energy, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, and make significant strides in combating climate change.

“We must take proactive steps to ensure our future energy security and maintain our economic viability and competitiveness. Moreover, as T&T also embarks on a trajectory for developing green hydrogen and decarbonising our industrial sector, the potential for offshore wind energy becomes even more important in providing the requisite energy capacity to power green hydrogen, as well as decarbonising our power generation,” Beckles disclosed.

Experts in the wind energy sector said yesterday it would cost between US$ 7-8 billion to get such a project off the ground.

