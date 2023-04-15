Window prices skyrocket

IF you are building a house, commercial building or even office space you will have to fork out as much as 40 per cent more for windows as the prices have skyrocketed.
One of the country’s largest window manufacturers, Domus Caribbean uPVC Solutions has acknowledged it has raised its prices by as much as 40 per cent but blames it on the doubling in the price of raw materials since the advent of Covid-19.
The company’s chief executive officer Terrance Ortt, during a tour of the factory in Chaguanas on Friday, said aluminium and hardware prices have increased between 50-80 per cent so he had no choice but to pass on the 35-40 per cent increase to customers.
Ortt said while labour costs have not gone up by much, the company is on its sixth price increase in raw materials in two and a half years.
“We are a unique manufacturing system and we process 50 million components in a year. so taking the screws, locks, and all that, it’s about 50 million. And 90 per cent of our stuff is custom sized,” he explained.
Asked how much a basic window unit costs the CEO said initially about $1,000 and with the increase it now costs $1,300.
Ortt noted that the price goes up due to the quality of the units and the hurricane-protected windows are much more expensive.
In terms of the windows being hurricane proof, he said Domus’s products are independently tested and “meet or exceed either the American Standard for the Testing of Materials (ASTM) and Miami-Dade and/or Florida building code impact test protocols.
“We get all of our raw materials from America. all of it. I brought a couple of containers of glass and cleared most of it out. You can’t trust Chinese manufacturers, even if you send them a sample they claim, the stainless steel might be of a particular rating, but the actual shipment is inferior or of different ratings compared to the US,” Ortt insisted.
It is not all gloom and doom as the executive noted despite the price increases, the company’s market-share is increasing steadily
“We’re probably doing much better now, steadily I should say as the brand gets known. people talk about us for quality. We’ve kept our margins very low on entry-level products. I will say our revenues are going up and many other major developers are using our materials. The revenue increase is about 20 per cent year to year,” Ortt told Sunday Business.
The Domus CEO observed that people want the least expensive product they can get as they watch their every dollar but they know if they use the company’s quality products, with a 20-year guarantee it should last a lifetime.
Questioned how the foreign exchange shortage was affecting his business, Ortt said luckily since Domus located its factory in TT in 2018, it has been exporting a lot more so the company is mostly self-sufficient and uses the forex it earns from exports to purchase its materials. Ortt said since Caribbean uPVC Solutions has been operating in T&T it has invested $70 million.
Ease of doing business
As business people continue to bemoan the ease of doing business in the country, Ortt lamented that he was very unhappy with the delays that existed when he had plans to initially open the factory in 2013 and remembered there were a lot of stumbling blocks.
“Getting the land, for instance, took years longer than it was supposed to. Customs and Excise Division, approving bonded warehouses, those saw delays, and we had trouble with Environmental Management Authority (EMA),” he detailed.
Having dealt with several different jurisdictions from Canada to the US, St Kitts, and Antigua, Ortt said it’s most unfortunate that this country shoots itself in the foot.
However, the CEO highlighted that the company was able to confront the ease of doing business challenges one after the other, and currently things are far better than they used to be, only because the company pushed and refined the processes.
He said as it pertains to expanding the factory, located at 57 Factory Road, it can double its size on the land, as it occupies about 50 per cent of the site.
In terms of expanding business within the region, Ortt indicated that the company has a major distributor in Guyana, Grenada and all the way up the chain to Jamaica.
He said Domus does not sell products to the French islands, and added the company has offices in St Kitts and Antigua.
Ortt, an engineer from Canada, founded Domus in 2006.
His first foray into the Caribbean market was in St Kitts, where he opened a factory in early 2007.
By 2011, the company had outgrown its start-up factory and while visiting Trinidad, he met with businessman Arthur Lok Jack, who outlined the advantages of manufacturing in Trinidad.
Lok Jack directed Ortt to InvesTT, who facilitated the company’s expansion into Trinidad. He said his main focus is marketing the windows and doors, as hurricane resilient products are top in the world and yet, there is very little effort made to increase the performance of buildings throughout the Caribbean region.
“...which is curious,” Ortt explained, “given its topography. There is almost no or very little hurricane protection in buildings, so we are trying to educate the marketplace about having hurricane-resistance units because 80 per cent of all building failures occur because of windows and doors. The roof fails because the windows or doors fail. So that’s the challenge right now; educating people.”
He outlined that after knocking on the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) doors it finally opened and the company is now supplying windows and doors to the Corporation. Domus also partners with Home Solutions Limited.
Ortt revealed that major housing projects are underway, in both the private and public sectors.
He added that Home Solutions has a 32-apartment development in Arima and is also doing one in Santa Cruz as well as Fort George.
Ortt noted the company also works closely with Caribbean Housing Limited and several other essential contractors.
Crime concerns
The executive described the crime situation that is affecting the nation and businessmen as a terrible blight on the country.
He said to secure his company, the compound is equipped with at least 150 different sensors, 28 cameras, as well as armed security.
“We don’t take any cash. So while we have not been affected by crime per se, we’ve also taken several precautions.”
Asked if more money had to be spent to protect its staff and customers, he said the cameras and sensors are a one-time purchase.
“We spent more on better cameras and sensors, which is one-time. We don’t spend that much on physical security. The company has recognised that crime is an issue, and we’ve adapted to it,” Ortt concluded.