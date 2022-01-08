WiPay CEO launches US neobank

ALMOST as soon as he moved into his new home in Miami in August last year, WiPay founder and CEO, Aldwyn Wayne, got busy executing an aspiration he has had for years: establishing a neobank, a financial institution without physical branches that is driven by technology and artificial intelligence and offers customers lower-cost services than traditional banks.
Four months later, Colour Bank was born.
Colour Bank, which has 'For the Culture' as its tagline, targets the Caribbean and African diasporas in the United States, promising customers that they will be able to open a bank account without a social security number and they will receive a free Mastercard debit card.
Colour Bank would allow Caribbean students in universities in the US, for example, to have their own bank accounts and a free debit card, which would make it easier for parents to transfer monies to them. Starting up Colour Bank in four months meant the WiPay CEO was involved in dozens of virtual meetings and he had to fly to Atlanta and San Francisco to make physical pitches to venture capital funds and potential investors.
Wayne's pitch deck included some of WiPay's major partnerships and projects since the payments solutions fintech started business in 2017. The partnerships include Mastercard and remittance payment giant Ria Financial Services. The company has done projects for the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago (CourtPay), the E-Commerce National Delivery Service (ENDS) in Jamaica and the digital transfer of government funds to thousands of households in Grenada to purchase school supplies. The Colour Bank pitch deck was so outstanding-and the idea of a neobank targeting the Caribbean and African diasporas so compelling-that the neobank attracted two of the top partners in the fintech startup space: one of the largest venture capital companies in the world and Bancorp, the US bank that specialises in providing banking and technology solutions for non-bank companies ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500.
Wayne negotiated the investment from the venture capital company's Latin America fund and got Bancorp to serve as Colour Bank's custodian bank and also as the entity to set the guidelines for the onboarding of customers.
Colour Bank, which begins accepting deposits after its official launch at the end of March 2022, raised US$20 million in seed capital, which means its initial value now is about US$75 million.
Wayne and WiPay Holdings will be majority shareholders of the Colour Bank. The WiPay CEO's business partner, Miami music mogul, Ted Lucas, who is the CEO of Slip-n-Slide Records, is also one of the initial shareholders of the neobank. A Grammy-award winning Caribbean artiste has signed on as Colour Bank's brand ambassador.
Wayne said his goal is for Colour Bank's valuation to grow to US$1 billion in five years, thereby achieving unicorn status.
'The goal is to become a unicorn. Not a Caribbean unicorn, but an American unicorn. Nubank from Brazil is valued at US$56 billion. Revolut out of the UK is valued at over US$1 billion as is Chime in America. 'My aspiration is to do the same: get a valuation of a Caribbean- owned neobank of over US$1 billion,' said the entrepreneur, who did a Masters degree in the management of information systems at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Wayne has a five-year plan for Colour Bank and it includes the listing of the company on the New York Stock Exchange, which is normally done by CEOs of companies after Initial Public Offerings (IPO) of shares.
'The dream is to ring the bell. But revenues have to be at a certain level before you can even think of that. And I am giving myself five years; five years to conquer the Caribbean and five years to take Colour public. Let's see,' the entrepreneur said. He added that in the last 20 years the most billionaires were created in the history of the world and 90 per cent of those billionaires were founders of tech companies.
'There is a pathway to it. We do have a niche for the pathway as it is not as though we are coming into America with something we do not have a market for,' said Wayne.
He said there are 45 million first-generation migrants in the US, contributing an estimated US$1.3 trillion to American economy. Of the number of migrants, 10 per cent or 4.5 million are Caribbean nationals.
'Using this logic, it stands to reason that the Colour Bank's initial target market is US$13 billion,' he said.
In interviews last week, Wayne said the drive behind his establishment of Colour Bank is the same as the thinking that led to the setting up of WiPay-to improve financial inclusion as a means of increasing the wealth of Caribbean people. 'My dream is that if you give everyone access to fair and equal banking services, then the opportunity that comes from that will be a better society. Colour Bank will provide access to financing where access was not available before,' he said.
The fintech executive said this access to financing means that Caribbean people living in the US will be able to get loans from Colour Bank, using Caribbean assets as collateral. Wayne sees this as a significant opportunity for advancement.
Asked about the Rebel Mastercard that was announced with great fanfare in November 2019, Wayne said WiPay submitted an application under the Central Bank's August 2020 e-money licence regime and is waiting on a response from the Bank.