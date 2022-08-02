Children are reading less due to the various forms of entertainment available to them on electronic devices.

So said Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, during the 13th appreciation ceremony for first-time authors hosted by Nalis (National Library and Information System Authority on July 26.

De Nobriga said however that the answer does not lie in depriving them of their devi­ces but rather in ensuring that their devices are equipped with apps that help them to appreciate reading more.