WIPAY Caribbean last week opened a physical office in the West African country of Ghana, creating a trans-Atlantic network to drive commerce and trade between the Caribbean and Africa, using the company’s payment platform.
WiPay CEO and founder, Point Fortin-born Aldwyn Wayne launched the office on Wednesday after delivering the keynote address at the Annual African Money and Defi Summit hosted in Accra, the capital of Ghana, last week.
That event connected leaders from throughout the continent in decentralized finance (DeFi), payments, crypto, Web3, digital lending, FX, Digital identity, cybersecurity, insurtech, mobile money, investors, start-ups, regulators and global stakeholders.
Wayne’s keynote address was titled “Bridging Africa and the Caribbean with Fintech” in which he referred to payments being made directly between the Caribbean and African countries, without having to be routed through a metropolitan back office.
WiPay’s office in Ghana employs ten people and has a board with five directors.
“WiPay Ghana is the gateway for the Caribbean to connect to Africa’s payments networks and vice versa,” said Wayne in an interview on Saturday, that was conducted as he and his wife, Keisha walked through an outdoor market in Accra.
“All the mobile wallets in Ghana can now connect to WiPay Ghana’s network and they can access the Caribbean,” he said.
“But, it is more than sending money. This is a network that enables existing regulated payment services to connect to other existing regulated payments services,” Wayne said.
He cited as an example the Ghanaian fintechs, Zeepay and MTN, which are regulated to do business in Ghana alone.
He said because WiPay is regulated to do payouts in T&T, “if we make it easy for MTN to connect to WiPay by a simple API connection, then I can move money from an MTN wallet and it settles in a WiPay wallet”.
He said WiPay has established a partnership with a fintech company, Katonipay, that will allow someone on the regional network to settle payments in nine African countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana.