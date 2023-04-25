WITCO eyeing vaping market

Cigarette producer West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (WITCO) is planning to introduce vaping products.
The Champs Fleurs-based manufacturer is also researching cannabis use.
This was announced yesterday by WITCO’s managing director, Raoul Glynn, following the company’s 118th annual general meeting at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.
Glynn did not disclose the actual day the vaping products will hit the local market, but he said the tobacco company had observed there were a lot of consumers who had never smoked a cigarette before but who have started vaping.
“The research is clear, it’s 95 per cent safer than cigarettes, so the same risk profile does not exist. That is why you have Public Health in the United Kingdom giving vaping products to one million consumers in the UK. We saw it in T&T for Carnival, where people felt more comfortable vaping than smoking cigarettes,” he said.
He noted that the benefit of being part of British American Tobacco was that its vaping product Vuse has been working well in the United States and the UK.
WITCO believes that consumers in T&T are ready for that next step.
“It’s not one or the other because we will continue to have cigarettes for consumers who want to smoke but we also want to have the vaping products for those consumers as well,” Glynn said.
On the topic of cannabis, Glynn said WITCO is actively researching the effects cannabis can have on users.
“It has very relaxing elements and then you have some elements that do not have a positive effect on people. So we have to be careful and WITCO would not bring something to market that would put people at risk. The group has done extensive research and concluded one in the UK with consumers. We will take those learnings and see if it is ready to go to market, but at this stage, I think it is a bit far off,” he said.
Glynn said illicit trade in cigarettes continues to be a serious problem within the industry as it affects revenue earnings.
“The Government’s recognition of the wide-arching negative impact of illicit trade on all aspects of society and the economy was further reflected in other measures as well, key among which was its commitment to not increasing excise duties.
However, there is a continued need for consistent effort in enforcement to effectively combat illicit trade,” he stressed.
He said while the tobacco company suffered a decline in profit before taxation of $379 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, 2023 revenue was looking brighter because of an increase in consumption.
Recognising that consumer purchasing patterns favour lower-priced products in all categories, Glynn said the company responded accordingly with the introduction of ultra-low-priced offers in fourth quarter 2021.
He noted the company saw significant growth in the Rothmans line and the strong resilience of the Dunhill product range has improved customer reach across the market.