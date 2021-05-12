Witco profits down 12.8 per cent

WITCO

West Indian Tobacco 

WEST INDIAN Tobacco recorded after-tax profit of $91.4 million for the first three months of its 2021 financial year, which was 12.8 per cent lower than for the same period in 2020.

This decline was driven by the growing list of suspected illicit trade and the absence of Carnival celebrations in February.

“The challenging business environment coupled with a 20 per cent increase in Excise Tax levied in 2020 and its effect on consumer purchasing power must also be noted. Competition from the growing list of suspected illicit trade and low-price offerings continues to engage the industry,” Witco’s chairman, Anthony E Phillip, said in his statement.

Phillip noted as the new reality of Covid-19 continues to affect the company’s landscape it continues to leverage its agility and Route to Market processes to ensure that products are available to all customers on time and in full.

“Operationally, cost-saving opportunities continue to be realised by simplifying key business processes while ensuring that our employees are retained and functioning under exemplary Covid-19 and environmental, health and safety protocols. We continue to ensure that our brand portfolio remains relevant and dynamic, targeting consumers in all segments of the market while recognising the changing purchasing patterns of consumers,” Phillip added.

At the company’s annual meeting that was held recently, Witco’s managing director, Laurent Meffre, said even with the many obstacles occurring as a result of the pandemic, there were a few highlights worth mentioning:

• Broadway emerged as the most resilient brand in 2020 – it recorded a significant growth of 10 per cent vs the previous year. Its positive performance remains driven by its strong brand heritage commensurate with its consistent value for money perception.

• Mt d’or continues to be the market leader in its segment, the brand entered its second phase of transition to Rothmans. It is expected to remain a key strategic growth driver, even more so after its transformation to Rothmans, a leading global brand.

• Du Maurier, which continues to lead in its category, has also started is modernisation path.

Meffre said that as the company moves into a new era, rest assured management will do everything to advance the WITCO in innovative ways to ensure the sustainability of the business, including the option of reduced risk products.

Last month, Witco changed its corporate image to include a new logo and tagline, “A Better Tomorrow”.

