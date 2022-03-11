Witco pumps $85m into factory

DESPITE a challenging two years caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, West Indian Tobacco Company (Witco) invested $85 million in equipment and package remodelling.
Speaking at the factory re-commissioning and ribbon cutting at the Witco facility in Mt D’or, Champs Fleurs, yesterday, the company’s managing director, Laurent Meffre, said this ambitious programme is a clear demonstration of its commitment to the recovery and growth of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Our new corporate tagline is ‘A Better Tomorrow’ and we intend to be a positive contributor to this country’s, and this region’s better tomorrow.
“As a revenue generator, a net earner of forex, and a responsible employer and corporate citizen with a focus on sustainability and national development, we do care about the future of this country and its revival. As we enter the endemic stage of the pandemic, we see a promising future ahead,” Meffre said.
Witco manufactures cigarettes for the local and regional markets.
Meffre outlined that the $85 million should not be seen as a cost, but as an investment in rebranding and remodelling of the cigarette packaging. Also, the company brought in international experts to train workers on how to operate the equipment was done.
Meffre underscored the problems caused by the illicit trade in cigarettes, which increased during the pandemic. But he said the company feels reassured by the important steps taken by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Government to abate the escalation in all forms through the formation of the National Anti-illicit Tarde Task Force.
Witco, which has been operating in T&T for the past 116 years and employs 201 people, continues to use Integrated Work Systems tools as a major enabler of improvements and capabilities.
“As a manufacturing export hub for the Caribbean, 54 per cent of our manufactured volume is exported regionally, generating US$20 million in foreign exchange annually. Witco is an institution in the economic landscape of this country and, in good times and in bad, we are here to stay,” Meffre stressed.
When asked by reporters how the tobacco company feared during the pandemic, the managing director said it has been a tough ride, due to the restrictions that were imposed, but said more will be revealed at Witco’s annual general meeting early next month.
Delivering the feature address was Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the manufacturing sector exhibited resiliency during the pandemic. She said while the Government remains cautiously optimistic, the move towards the endemic phase of the pandemic will require the private sector to adopt innovative business strategies and models to ensure economic recovery and further growth.