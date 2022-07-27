CHAMPS FLEURS-based cigarette manufacturer, WITCO, yesterday reported after-tax profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $152.3 million, which was 18.7 per cent less than the $187.4 million it earned for the same period in 2021.
For the period January 1 to June 30, 2022, WITCO recorded revenue of $384.2 million, which was a 6.5 per cent decline compared with the prior year’s sales.
Total Comprehensive Income declined by $45.0M or 24 per cent over the same period last year. This reflects reduced profit before tax of $40.5M or 15.3 per cent; a prior year tax adjustment of $6.0M; and an actuarial loss of $9.9M net of tax, arising from the remeasurement of retirement and post-employment benefit obligation.
In her review of the six-month financial results, WITCO chair, Ingrid Lashley, said the decline in the company’s revenue was driven mainly by lower sales volume locally, offset by increased sales to export markets.
She said WITCO’s domestic sales volumes continue to be impacted by relatively slow economic activity as the recovery anticipated after the removal of certain Covid-19 restrictions has not materialised to date.
“More importantly, in the acceleration of the Company’s portfolio transformation, the format for Lucky Strike Red (formerly du Maurier) was changed to a Super King Size offer. Our feedback suggests that consumers were hesitant to accept this variant.
“We have taken steps to act on this response and to address consumer preferences in the shortest possible time. At the same time, we note a change in purchasing patterns characterised by increasing appetite for lower-priced products in all categories,” said Lashley.
She said that the company responded to the change in consumer preferences by introducing ultra-low-priced offers since Q4 2021, which have been well received by consumers.
“Revenue has therefore been negatively impacted by the adjustment in sales mix for year-to-date 2022. We continue to leverage our robust distribution network to ensure that our products are available to all our customers on time and in full,” according to the WITCO chair.
She said the company’s management is optimistic going into the second half of the fiscal year based on initiatives to recover customer confidence in the local market.
“Despite the financial results for the first half-year, the board of directors is confident in the strategic agenda and the Company’s focus on generating shareholders’ wealth,” said Lashley, adding that given the board’s confidence, it will continue its dividend pay-out programme for this fiscal year.
The board recommended an interim dividend of $0.39 per ordinary share, which will be paid on August 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2022. WITCO also paid a dividend of $0.39 a share following the first six months of last year.