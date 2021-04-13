WITCO unveils new logo

The West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (WITCO) is undertaking a rebranding exercise with a new logo.
The new logo, which was revealed to the public on Monday is blue and bears a white background with the words “WITCO a better tomorrow”. It is meant to promote the company as a sensation entity based on its futuristic outlook of new categories and reduced risk products.
Speaking to the Express Business last Friday about this transformation and why the decision was taken, the company’s managing director Laurent Meffre said the timing was right to evolve the business into the commercialisation of alternative tobacco and nicotine products.
“The new categories, which includes non-combustible, reduced-risk products (RRPs), currently comprises of vapour products, Tobacco heating products (THP), Modern oral products, including tobacco-free nicotine pouches.”
Meffre indicated that the change of logo and tag line was in the making since last year as it was the company’s goal to launch it in 2021.
“We’re making good progress, but this is just the beginning. Our research and development, led by many hundreds of scientists across the world, is creating an exciting pipeline of reduced-risk products. We could not change the name West Indian Tobacco, as that’s the name everyone knows us by for 117 years, so it was important to embark on this journey of transformation into reduced-risk products.”
He noted that the tobacco industry is often seen as a very controversial industry.
“I think we all understand the risk we take in consuming tobacco, but as a responsible company we adapt and change in a way that would fundamentally modify the nature of the products offered in years to come, that would also radically impact the new model in which the company is heading.”
The managing director could not give a final figure as to how much it cost to embark on the rebranding process as the exercise is still being rolled out.
Covid-19 impact
A French national, Meffre, who joined WITCO on January 27, 2020 said operations were affected when the manufacturing company had to shut down for five weeks as the Government ordered non-essential businesses to close, in order to get a handle on the deadly virus.
He said: “This had consequences as 50 per cent of tobacco products are exported to Caricom, but despite this WITCO was able to make a profit of $588.1 million in 2020 which represented a decline of 3.2 per cent.”
The managing director outlined higher facility costs associated with Covid-19 was also to blame for the increase in cost of sales for the company which increased from $207 million to $211 million, an increase of 1.9 per cent.
Despite the economic challenges, Meffre said WITCO is here to stay in Trinidad and Tobago and also noted that at no time the company engaged in reducing head count as the employees are the life line of the industry.
WITCO is a public company whose shares are listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange and held by over 3,000 shareholders.
British American Tobacco Caribbean is majority shareholder with 50.12 per cent.
The company’s annual general meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on April 28, 2021.
Modernising operations
Meffre stated that the company is making significant investment in terms of upgrading its portfolio of products, along with bringing in new machinery at the manufacturing plant, over the next two years at a cost of TT$85 million.
The managing director explained that a special budget has already been put aside to facilitate the purchase of vaccines for all of its employees, when the time comes.
“WITCO is not going to jump the line for the vaccines, however we are ready to work with the Government in order to purchase the vaccines for all of our employees and their family members. Last year the company in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, held a drive-through flu shot vaccination drive at our Mt D’or, Champs Fleurs, compound, where the employees, their family members and friends received the shot.”
Illicit trade
Meffre lamented that the illicit trade continues to be a major problem, as there is a growing list of suspected illicit cigarettes with low-price offerings.
He explained that WITCO has lost over $40 million between 2020/2021, which represents a 7 per cent growth in illicit trade activity that continues to infiltrate the market.
“It is very concerning and what we see happening is cheaper brands coming into the market, but I’m pleased that the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced the appointment of the Anti-illicit Trade Taskforce, which would comprise of ten government agencies, one non-governmental organisation and two private sector entities,” Meffre said.