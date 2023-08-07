WOODSIDE Energy yesterday said it has begun a phased restart of production at its Angostura facility following an incident two weeks ago which led to a gas shortage hitting the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and ¬resulting in at least four plants having to shut down.
“Woodside on 4 August 2023 commenced a phased restart of production at its Angostura facility offshore Trinidad and Tobago. The facility had been shut in the previous week as a precautionary measure following a process safety incident. The phased restart commenced following completion of relevant safety checks, which will continue as production ramps up. As always, the safety of our personnel and our operations is Woodside’s priority,” a Woodside spokesperson told the Express yesterday.
On July 25 a process safety incident resulted in an unplanned shutdown of operations at Woodside’s Greater Angostura oil and gas field offshore Trinidad and Tobago.
According to data from the Ministry of Energy, Woodside Energy was the third largest producer of natural gas in T&T last year, with an output averaging 351 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d).
T&T produced a total of 2.6 billion scf/d.
Woodside’s production accounted for 13 per cent of total natural gas produced for 2022.
“The Greater Angostura field is an offshore conventional oil and gas field located 38km northeast of Trinidad. The Angostura field was discovered in 1999, with first oil achieved in January 2005 (Phase 1). Phase 2 established gas sales in 2011.
“First gas for Angostura Phase 3 was established in September 2016. Ruby is a conventional offshore oil and gas field located within the Greater Angostura Fields. First oil was achieved in May 2021,” Woodside’s website states.
The shut-in by Woodside and the reduced supply of gas impacted several downstream consumers, resulting in at least four plants in Point Lisas having to be taken offline.
Among those were affected by the gas shortage included Proman’s M2 and M3, Tringen 1 and Nutrien 03.
Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine said this would have a significant impact on this country.
“As at the end of May 2023, natural gas production was slightly ahead of the equivalent five month period in 2022. With the Woodside unplanned outage, the national natural gas production for 2023 is being dealt a punch in the gut,” Ramnarine said.
“The Point Lisas plants that went down almost two weeks ago are still down. Given that growth in natural gas production is questionable for 2023 and 2023’s oil production is in decline compared to 2022...where will growth in the energy sector in 2023 come from? The IMF based its 3.2 per cent forecast for growth in the economy on a 2.9 per cent growth in the energy sector. This 2.9 per cent no longer seems likely. We must however appreciate that the safety of workers and assets is the highest priority and that trumps the urgency for production. It is understandable that Woodside would have to take its time and exercise diligence to repair and restart its facilities,” he said.