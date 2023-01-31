Woodside Energy has high hopes for Calypso gas field

Juan Vazquez

Woodside Energy Trinidad’s CEO Juan Vazquez at the company’s booth at the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference, at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain last week. —Photo: Robert Taylor

Calypso, the deepwater natural gas resource located north-east of Tobago, has the potential for unlocking the deepwater province.

That’s the revelation from Juan Vazquez, country manager of Australian oil and gas company, Woodside Energy, during a sit-down interview with the Express Business last week, during the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference 2023, which was held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

Vazquez said Calypso field is currently being appraised but is estimated at approximately six trillion cubic feet (tcf) with potential gas production of 600 million cubic feet per day (mmcf) to 1,000 mmcf per day.

“We have high hopes for Calypso and Woodside’s focus is developing Calypso and finding ways to commercialise it. Deepwater always has its particular characteristics that define how you will develop it,” he emphasised.

He said because Calypso is still in the early stage of assessment, the cost of the overall potential project is still being calculated.

“The main cost-drivers are the wells and the offshore facilities, like all deepwater projects, so those are the two main drivers.”

Last April, an offshore technology website, reported that production from Calypso is expected to begin in 2028 and is forecast to peak in 2032, at approximately 418 mmcfd of natural gas based on economic assumptions. The production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2071.

Also, in 2022, the energy company reported that Calypso’s development encountered hydrocarbons. In its operational review for 2021, Woodside Energy, which was BHP Billiton up until June 1, 2022, said the Calypso appraisal drilling programme concluded on December 20, 2021, and all wells encountered hydrocarbons.

Angostura production

Giving an insight into the Angostura field which was discovered in 1999, located 38km northeast of Trinidad, Vazquez said the field is Woodside’s energy bedrock in T&T, as the first oil was achieved in January 2005.

“When you think about production in the country that is significant and we take that very seriously. We also produce about 7,000 barrels of oil a day, which is very important as well, when the country produces about 60,000 barrels a day. So that’s about 10 percent and we feel very proud of that.

“Also as I said Calypso is a discovery that has a large amount of gas there and the timing for bringing that to market will be dependent on how we advance with all the stuff we face,” the country manager outlined.

He noted that all offshore developments cycles and the company has a cycle it’s committed to, so when the time for sanctioning projects comes, oil and gas company stands ready.

Low-carbon services

Vazquez, who is originally from Venezuela, indicated that Woodside Global is investing in new energy products and lower-carbon services.

“We are progressing opportunities for producing products such as hydrogen and ammonia. We have targeted a US$5 billion investment in new energy products and lower-carbon services by 2030. Avoiding and reducing emissions are our priorities when planning how to achieve our net equity Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. However, offsets also play an important role where emissions from within Woodside’s business are balanced by the reduction or avoidance of emissions elsewhere,” he highlighted.

He said as low-carbon products and services become more relevant, the role of oil and gas is also very important from a stability and security perspective. The country manager explained as low-carbon products and services become more relevant, the role of oil and gas is also very important from a stability and security perspective.

Investment portfolio

The executive said when the Australian company merged with BHP petroleum, it resulted in a much more diversified portfolio, which the company is very excited about.

“So from that regard, the importance that locations like the Gulf of Mexico and Trinidad bring is they bring options for growth outside of Australia including different markets.

“So it’s about diversifying and the ability to choose where to deploy capital. From that standpoint, other international locations are very important as it provides the optionality for growth in this case, of course, it helps us to continue to work with angostura and calypso. Concerning production, our Trinidad and Tobago operation produces approximately 5 per cent of the company’s overall oil and gas production, so that’s significant,” Vazquez declared.

Employment

Woodside Energy Trinidad has 112 persons employed within their structure and Vazquez outlined that there is also a lot of indirect employment through service companies and service partners.

“So TT for us has been a place from which we export talent into the wider company circuit with international companies’ people move around and we start deploying persons and we have TT nationals in different places and we continue to work on developing those people, the ones we have here and overseas.

