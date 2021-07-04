Work on Tobago airport resumes

CONSTRUCTION of the new airport terminal in Tobago is expected to resume today, the date of the resumption of Government construction activities.
Work had to be suspended in May as a result of anti-Covid-19 restrictions.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced on Saturday the reopening of all construction today after announcing last week Saturday that only Government construction would be open today.
The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO), in an update on their social media page last week, said China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Company Ltd is the contractor undertaking the design, construction and commissioning of the airport. The facility is expected to take two years to complete.
NIDCO noted the contractor will be involved in activities such as demolition, excavation, building construction, road works, drainage works, installation of services infrastructure, apron and taxi way.
It added that mitigation measures are being put into place to avert or manage the anticipated adverse impacts of the constriction.
Speaking to the Express on the works starting at the airport, Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James said the new airport terminal is a good undertaking, as it would have modern facilities and may also attract more airlines to the island.
However, Birchwood-James said some Tobagonians have mixed feelings as some residents who had to give up their lands and relocate are uncomfortable and not being adequately compensated.
“We hope that the State will look into these matters, so that our airport can move forward quickly and smoothly, so that everyone can be happy,” Birchwood-James added.
In March, THA chief secretary Ancil Dennis encouraged residents to see the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project as a benefit to the people, economy and overall development of the island.
Dennis said an upgraded and improved airport of international standards is expected to generate significant income for residents and by extension the economy of Trinidad and Tobago.
Last year, the Government at the signing ceremony, announced that the project will cost $1.2 billion.