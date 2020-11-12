Workers finally paid after cyber attack

OVER 1,300 daily-paid workers of the Port of Spain Regional Corporation are breathing a sigh of relief, as they have finally received their salaries after a ransomware attack last month made it impossible for staff to access data or recover several of its servers.
The Corporation, in a news release yesterday, said due to the cyber attack on its ICT system on October 23, pay had to be processed manually, which involved a total rebuilding of the system.
Earlier this week, several fortnightly-paid workers reached out to the Express, stating that their bank accounts were left dry as they were not paid on the due date, which was last week Friday.
One daily-paid worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity said, he was annoyed that it was only on Friday, they found out their salaries were not going be paid.
“We had to find out through the grapevine that we were not getting paid because of a ransomware attack. The administrative staff should have informed us of the situation and we would have understand, but no correspondence was forthcoming from them.”
When contacted, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez confirmed the daily-paid workers were not paid on time, but stated the payroll had to be manually done and even though the administrative staff was pushing for the monies to hit the bank accounts by Friday, this did not happen.
“The workers were paid yesterday and I empathise with them cause they have children and bills to pay, just like anyone of us. However, the administrative staff worked over the weekend to ensure that workers would have received their salaries before the end of the week.”
Martinez also confirmed the monthly-paid staff were paid last week.
With regards, to the ransomware attack, the mayor said the matter is still being investigated by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Cyber and Social Media Unit, but stated the corporation has been rebuilding its database, restoring file data and strengthening its firewalls. He noted no ransom payment was given to the hackers, as the Corporation does not have that kind of funding.
Also speaking on the issue was the regional corporation’s union representative, Amalgamated Workers’ Union president Michael Prentice, who said he had a meeting with management on the delayed payment to the daily-paid workers last week Friday.
“What appeared to have happened is that the supervisors were informed of this development due to the constrains and some of them did not relay such vital information to the workers. Several workers called me yesterday and said they were paid.”
Prentice also added management said all is being done to ensure a similar situation does not occur next month.
Ransomware is a type of malware (malicious software) that has gained notoriety in recent months due to high-profile cases of companies being infected and forced to pay a ransom.
Just last month, ANSA McAL, the largest conglomerate in the region, fell victim to a ransomware attack when hackers held some of ANSA’s IT systems hostage in exchange for payment.
ANSA McAL did not confirm the ransomware attack, but did note in a release on October 20 that a security incident, that started at its Barbados operations and migrated to Trinidad, affected operations in Tatil and Tatil Life, part of the group’s financial sector.