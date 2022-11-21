FORMER provost and acting president of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Dr Fazal Ali will have to wait until January to know whether he is successful in a claim he brought against the university for wrongful dismissal.
He is seeking to have the court order that he be awarded $800,000, which represents the salaries he would have been entitled to if his contract was not terminated eight months prematurely.
Together with interest, damages and his legal cost, Ali is hoping that at the conclusion of the trial he will be walking away with close to $1.5 million.
The trial came up for virtual hearing before Justice Frank Seepersad yesterday with Ali and the university’s corporate secretary Dorwin Manzano being called as witnesses.
Following their evidence, the judge gave directives for the filing of final written submissions and indicated he will be delivering the ruling on the morning of January 23.
Ali, a former Teaching Service Commission chairman, is claiming that in 2017, he was wrongfully dismissed on a view by the board of directors that he had “misconducted himself by mismanaging the academic business of the UTT and failed to act in its best interest.”
He first joined the UTT in May 2012 on a three-year contract and was tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the academic community, curriculum content, exams and student discipline.
In May 2015 his contract was renewed for another three years.
However, following that year’s general elections, a new board was appointed and his performance was reviewed resulting in him being suspended in January 2016.
But even before he knew of the suspension or received the suspension letter, Ali testified that he was contacted by a newspaper reporter for comment.
At the time Ali said he was unaware of the suspension, he contacted then-principal Prof Dyer Narinesingh who then informed him “it was true” and that he would be able to collect the letter from the university’s O’Meara campus.
Ali was charged with two disciplinary offences over his alleged role in ending the employment of a senior lecturer and a programme administrator.
The newspaper article regarding his suspension was published on January 31, 2016, and following this, Ali said he received a call from Manzano informing him that the board was not pleased with him speaking to the media.
Ali stated the newspaper report had also caused him “a great deal of professional and personal embarrassment and loss of reputation in the academic and national community”.
He said that from December 2016 to June 2017, he appeared before the tribunal, headed by former vice president of the Industrial Court Gregory Baker, and by September 21, 2017, he was dismissed.
In his lawsuit, he claimed the university’s board acted unfairly and unreasonably when it dismissed him based on his alleged failure to act in its best interest in terms of human resource management during his tenure.
Denying any misconduct on his part, Ali said the allegations against him did not justify his dismissal, nor was it in accordance with good industrial-relations practices.
At the time of his termination, Ali’s monthly remuneration package included a salary of $55,000, a $10,000 vehicle allowance and an $11,000 housing allowance.
He is being represented by SC Russell Martineau, SC Fyard Hosein, Anjali Maharaj and Aadam Hosein, while the UTT is represented by attorney Stephen Singh.