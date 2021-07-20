The yacht services sector says it continues to be ignored even though the country’s borders have been opened.
“Since the official reopening of borders on July 17 the sea borders remain effectively closed,” the Yacht Services Association of Trinidad and Tobago (YSATT) complained in a statement yesterday.
It recalled that after months of consultation with stakeholders such as the Coast Guard, Customs and Immigration, an arrival procedure was devised.
“All this planning, however, has seemingly been for naught as the TTravel Pass that was announced mere days before border reopening does not even include sea ports,” YSATT said.
The association believes that the impression given by various Government ministers at their weekly news conferences is that the “sea ports and the marine services sector is merely an afterthought”.
“The ministers in charge of the TTravel Pass have only begun to address the insufficiencies of their touted travel solution days after the borders have reopened,” it stated. “Never mind the fact that we are an island with many more ports of entry than simply Piarco International Airport, we have an entire sector that has been anxiously awaiting this reopening.
“The reality is the vessels that have been turning up at our shores are still being refused entry.”
YSATT reiterated its argument that the reason for this was that the TTravel Pass is required by Immigration but doesn’t cater for sea port arrivals.