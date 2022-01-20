Yellow-band maxi fees going up from Monday

Commuters who travel by yellow-band maxi-taxis between Port of Spain and areas in West Trinidad will have to dig deeper into their pockets from Monday.
Chairman of the Yellow Band Route One Association Eon Hewitt told the Express yesterday the fares will go up by $1 across the board, and $2 for the Chaguaramas route.
The fare is now $5 and will increase to $6.
Passengers who are paying $5 to Chaguaramas will have to pay $7 next week.
Hewitt said drivers were struggling to keep their heads above water, noting that they were operating at reduced capacity but got no discounted rates on insurance.
“You still have to pay your full insurance fee, we are still operating on 65-per cent capacity and before the drivers would have made five trips... now we are only making three and a half trips at a reduced capacity. This a lot for us to absorb,” Hewitt complained. He said the real problem is that everything else has gone up, especially maintenance of vehicles.
“The drivers really did not want to increase, as the cost of living is already a struggle for the average citizen, but we had no choice because the decrease in passengers made it impossible to absorb the cost,” he said.
Covid threat
Hewitt pointed out that maxi-taxi drivers were also on the frontlines and the Association had lost many to Covid-19.
“We have a lot of drivers who got Covid, we have a lot of deaths in the industry. Over (30) police died, but we have had much more dying from this deadly virus. I and all got Covid. I also lost my wife, and another relative is currently battling in the hospital with it. But can you tell the bank that? They don’t want to hear that,” Hewitt said.
In November, red-band maxi-taxis increased their fare by $2 along the East-West Corridor.
Route Two Maxi Taxi Association president Linus Phillip told the Express then that the increase was “unavoidable” amidst rising living and operational costs.
Phillip had said previously that the changes to the fare structure had been made “with a heavy heart”, but Route Two drivers were being severely affected financially.