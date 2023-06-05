MORE funding is needed especially for smaller countries for renewable energy to take place on a larger scale, according to Energy Minister Stuart Young.
Young, speaking at the first day of the Caribbean Sustainable Energy Conference held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain yesterday said accessing international funding for the energy transition can be difficult for small developing states.
“I beg and plead with the multilateral lending agencies to find ways because in my view the only way renewables become bankable in some of these jurisdictions is there has to be an element of grant funding. So, if you’re interested in reducing emissions globally, you have to contribute because smaller countries are not going to be able to afford it,” the minister said.
Young, who was very forceful in his address, said while there is a need to transition to clean energy, energy security is this country’s main focus.
“I can guarantee you that the majority of us in this room don’t appreciate the value of energy security. And very often, we let people with all of these concepts and ideas lead discussions because they say the squeaky wheel gets the most oil. And I’ve understood that in the past few weeks to mean whoever’s making the most noise. That’s where the focus will be on. Energy Security and what it means for us in the region is something that has become much more important to me. What we in Trinidad and Tobago are going to do with no apologies for it whatsoever, is we will continue using and utilising our God-given resources of oil and gas because that is what keeps our economy going,” he said.
The minister noted that Latin America and the Caribbean contributed a minuscule amount of greenhouse gas emissions while some of the world’s most populated nations, China, the United States, and India contributed to almost half of the world’s emissions.
Further, Young said he was pushed to place added emphasis on energy security when the Russia-Ukraine conflict began as it simultaneously highlighted the importance of energy security in developed nations while also derailing initial plans for this country to develop renewable energy sources.
“The Russia-Ukraine war starts. Trinidad and Tobago is in the middle of negotiating the completion of our large solar-scale project, Project Lara. And we saw literally on the table before us the cost of a renewable solar project goes up. Why? Because throughout Europe nowadays in a gas crisis they now rush to take the renewable resources of solar etc. These are the realities. The Caribbean region and Latin America need energy security. Our small Caricom neighbours are desperate for what we take for granted,” Young said.
He quickly pointed out that despite this stance the Government was not against exploring green energy practices and he outlined this country’s potential capacity for carbon sequestration.
“We have the opportunity in Trinidad where we have a cluster of plants that point leases and if we get it right, all of those plants that are producing the pet-chemicals, the ammonia, the methanol urea, if we joined together with government, we can pull the carbon from one area, send it into the pipelines that we have that exists and determine where to put it thereby cleaning up their products, meaning less carbon. Our products from Trinidad and Tobago remain competitive. And this is not something new for us. It is something where the infrastructure exists, and we just have to move quickly to get it done,” Young said.
Also speaking was Energy Chamber chairman Jerome Dookie who said the pathway to net zero in a highly industrialised economy, like T&T, is very different from the pathway for small tourism-dominated economies in the eastern Caribbean. Nevertheless, Dookie noted the Energy Chamber firmly believes that addressing this challenge on a regional level just makes good sense.
He said there are limited resources available in the region and wherever possible we should be pooling our expertise, knowledge, and skills.
In terms of capital, Dookie indicated that this is available both regionally and internationally to help finance the energy transition, but the key is to unlock that financing in a way that can be deployed in the region.
“This will likely require new approaches to financing projects, including public-private partnerships and the involvement of international development banks. If this capital is to be deployed to support the energy transition we do, however, need to have the right policy environment.
In Trinidad & Tobago, for example, there are companies and even individuals who are anxious to install solar panels on their rooftops,” he remarked.
However, until the legislation is changed to allow people to easily license solar systems and connect them to the grid, he stated the reality is that these investments are not going to be made.
“We know that there are legislative changes in the pipeline, and we urge the Government to accelerate the implementation of these changes,” the chairman added.