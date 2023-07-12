ENERGY Minister Stuart Young met with the executive vice president of LNG at Shell Cederic Cremers during an energy conference in Canada to discuss the development of the Dragon Gas field.
In January the US waived sanctions against Venezuela clearing the way for T&T to develop the Dragon Gas field.
Shell operates the neighbouring Hibiscus field in T&T waters.
“We discussed a number of issues related to Shell’s business in Trinidad and Tobago including the restructuring of Atlantic LNG which is at the stage of settling the material definitive agreements, Shell’s progress with the Manatee field, the ongoing discussions and negotiations with respect to the development of the Venezuelan Dragon gas field and Shell’s operations in Trinidad and Tobago. Mr Cremers also informed me of Shell’s plans for executive leadership change in Trinidad and Tobago with the pending departure of Eugene Okpere who is being promoted to Executive Vice President, Exploration, Strategy & Portfolio as at November 1,” Young posted on his Facebook page.
Both Cremers and Young are attending the LNG2023 conference, in Vancouver, Canada.
At the conference on Monday, Young met with Methanex’s chairman Doug Arnell, CEO and president Rich Sumner, special adviser Ian Cameron, and managing director and president of Methanex Trinidad and Tobago Colin Bain.
Accompanying Young to the meeting was president of National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Mark Loquan.
“We discussed Methanex’s fleet of 30 marine vessels which are powered by methanol and their leadership role in using methanol as a fuel for shipping. We also discussed the potential of Trinidad and Tobago as a bunkering port for the supply of methanol as more international ships look for cleaner sources of fuel. Methanex’s investments in Trinidad and Tobago and their continued commitment to our country as an important part of their global business was also a substantial part of our discussions,” Young stated.
“Parties ended the meeting confirming our mutual intentions to continue our cooperation and close working relationship,” he stated.
Methanex is the largest producer and trader of methanol in the world with two plants in Trinidad and Tobago.