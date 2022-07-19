Energy Minister Stuart Young yesterday welcomed Monday’s findings by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) which revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilisers from Trinidad and Tobago.
Young said the ITC’s determination would prove beneficial to the farming industry abroad and consumers who are being affected by substantial price increases due to the Russian-Ukraine dispute.
The findings, he added, also revealed that those imports did not hurt American producers.
Young, via a news release yesterday, noted that he and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had raised the issues surrounding fertilisers being produced in Trinidad and Tobago with decision makers in Washington DC, USA, at many different levels and in many different quarters during the past few months.
According to the article by Reuters on Monday, the panel’s vote may help ease shortages and price increases for fertilisers brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both major fertiliser exporters.
It also marks a rare trade reprieve for Moscow amid tightening Western sanctions and other economic pressure over the nearly five month-old Ukraine conflict.
The decision cancels recently imposed US combined anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties of up to 113.5 per cent on UAN imports from Trinidad and Tobago and up to 132.6 per cent on imports of Russian urea nitrate fertiliser solutions.
The UAN fertiliser produced in T&T comes from a plant in the Ammonium-UAN- Melamine (AUM) complex owned by Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd (MHTL), which is part of the Proman group of companies, headquartered in Switzerland.
The Commerce Department announced the final duty rates on June 21, 2022, as part of an investigation launched in June 2021 after a petition from CF Industries Nitrogen of Deerfield, Illinois.
“This comes as a welcome relief,” National Corn Growers Association president Chris Edgington said in a statement. “We have been sounding the alarms and telling the ITC commissioners that tariffs will drive up input prices to even more unaffordable levels for farmers and cripple our supply. I am so glad they listened.”