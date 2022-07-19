Stuart Young

WELCOMED FINDINGS:

Energy Minister Stuart Young.

Energy Minister Stuart Young yesterday welcomed Monday’s findings by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) which revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilisers from Trinidad and Tobago.

Young said the ITC’s determination would prove beneficial to the farming industry abroad and consumers who are being affected by substantial price increases due to the Russian-Ukraine dispute.

The findings, he added, also revealed that those imports did not hurt American producers.

Young, via a news release yesterday, noted that he and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had raised the issues surrounding fertilisers being produced in Trinidad and Tobago with decision makers in Washington DC, USA, at many different levels and in many different quarters during the past few months.

According to the article by Reuters on Monday, the panel’s vote may help ease shortages and price increases for fertilisers brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both major fertiliser exporters.

It also marks a rare trade reprieve for Moscow amid tightening Western sanctions and other economic pressure over the nearly five month-old Ukraine conflict.

The decision cancels recently imposed US combined anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties of up to 113.5 per cent on UAN imports from Trinidad and Tobago and up to 132.6 per cent on imports of Russian urea nitrate fertiliser solutions.

The UAN fertiliser produced in T&T comes from a plant in the Ammonium-UAN- Melamine (AUM) complex owned by Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd (MHTL), which is part of the Proman group of companies, headquartered in Switzerland.

The Commerce Department announced the final duty rates on June 21, 2022, as part of an investigation launched in June 2021 after a petition from CF Industries Nitrogen of Deerfield, Illinois.

“This comes as a welcome relief,” National Corn Growers Association president Chris Edgington said in a statement. “We have been sounding the alarms and telling the ITC commissioners that tariffs will drive up input prices to even more unaffordable levels for farmers and cripple our supply. I am so glad they listened.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Virus Outbreak Novavax Vaccine

Virus Outbreak Novavax Vaccine

FILE - A kidney dish with syringes containing the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine sits in a refrigerator ready for use at a vaccination center in Prisdorf, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommended the shots and final action will come from the agency's director. (Georg Wendt/dpa via AP, File)

Cybersecurity GPS Tracker

Cybersecurity GPS Tracker

FILE - The U.S. Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington is pictured on Feb. 25, 2015. A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used by individuals, government agencies and companies in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to life and limb, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers said in a report released Tuesday, July 19, 2022, to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing six vulnerabilities. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Europe Heat Photo Gallery

Europe Heat Photo Gallery

A rider tucks an ice pack made with women's nylon stockings under his jersey during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 178.5 kilometers (111 miles) with start in Carcassonne and finish in Foix, France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Europe Heat Photo Gallery

Europe Heat Photo Gallery

People paddle on the river Spree and pass the Badeschiff, Bathing Ship, pool in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Europe Heat Photo Gallery

Europe Heat Photo Gallery

A man sits under an umbrella to shelter himself from the sun while begging for money in the street during hot weather in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Europe Heat Photo Gallery

Europe Heat Photo Gallery

People sit covering their heads from the sun after a scaled down version of the Changing of the Guard ceremony took place outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)