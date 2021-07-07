Young blames UNC for NGC’s $2.1b loss

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young said State-owned National Gas Company (NGC) suffered the historic $2.1 billion loss in its 2020 financial year, partly as a result of the negotiation of the natural gas supply contract for the methanol and dimethyl ether (DME) plant in La Brea by the People’s Partnership administration.
Although he did not name the foreign company involved, Young was referring to the natural gas supply contract negotiated by the NGC with Caribbean Gas Chemical Ltd (CGCL), which is majority owned by a consortium of companies of Japan’s giant Mitsubishi Group. NGC and the Massy Group are minority shareholders in the plant, which began commercial operations in December 2020, according to the ICIS website. The plant was commissioned more than a year late.
In responding to a question from Opposition Senator, Wade Mark, on a motion on the adjournment in the Senate on Tuesday, Young referred to a two-day visit he made to Japan in 2015 to renegotiate “the only deal the UNC government put together in the period 2010 to 2015.”
Young described the natural gas supply contract negotiated in 2015, before the general elections in September, as a “disaster of a deal not only for the energy sector of Trinidad and Tobago but, in fact, for the NGC.”
Young told the Senate: “That required me to go to Japan on a two-day trip and fortunately renegotiate certain terms that the UNC government...did among other things, make a promise to give gas that did not exist to a new, untested plant, instead of all of the Point Lisas estate plants that existed with their long-term natural gas contracts at the time.”
T&T’s Energy Minister said the negotiation of the natural gas supply contract provides the background for the $2.1 billion loss reported by NGC for the financial year that ended December 31, 2020.
Young said NGC’s 2020 results were adversely affected by exceptional charges of $4.2 billion, resulting from the following:
• A charge of $2.1 billion recorded in 2020 by NGC for the “onerous” gas supply contract “in which the cost of fulfilling the contract in the future is greater than the returns to be derived.”
Young said the “disastrous contract” is going to lead to NGC losing $4.5 billion in the future with the natural gas company being required to book a charge of $2.1 billion in 2020, in accordance with new accounting standards;
• An impairement of infrastructure of $1.6 billion;
• The settlement of certain claims of $500 million, “flowing out of the disaster that was 2010 to 2015 under a failed UNC administration that decimated the energy sector in Trinidad and Tobago.”
Young said: “These three things are the result of what happened unfortunately in that period of timeand led to NGC having to restate and now book a loss.”
Ramnarine responds
Asked to respond to Young’s charges, former energy minister, Kevin Ramnarine said: “By his own admission at the beginning of his answer these agreements were renegotiated in 2016 by the present Government.
“So any declaration of ‘onerous contract’ in 2020 must take that into consideration.
“In addition when negotiations were conducted in 2015, (by the NGC) it was done against the backdrop of an understanding of what was then the NGC’s weighted average cost of acquisition of natural gas.
“It is now part industry lore that the NGC’s weighted average cost of acquisition of natural gas increased significantly in 2019, based on contracts renegotiated in 2017.
“So that must also be included in the overall narrative and chain of causation that led to “the onerous contract” in 2020.
“As for the claim of decimation of the energy sector from 2010 to 2015, when we left office in 2015, all four trains in Point Fortin were operational, all twenty plants in Point Lisas were operational, Petrotrin was fully operational and natural gas production was 26.3 per cent higher than it is today. “Unfortunately this is clearly not the situation today.”
Asked if the contracts that NGC signed with CGCL was a fixed or floating contract, Ramnarine said: “I was not involved in the negotiation of that contract. Historically ministers of energy have never interfered in NGC’s negotiations. I don’t know if that practice might have changed. “Interestingly, however, some of the persons who were involved in that negotiation continued to advise the current PNM administration.
“As for ‘crystal balling’ the future, it was not possible to see in 2015 the negotiations of 2017, which led to the NGC having to pay a lot more for natural gas.
“I don’t want to comment further because I don’t have the contract in front of me, but that contract, like most NGC gas sales contracts with petrochemical plants, would have had a fixed component and a variable component that was linked to commodity prices.”